Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of NYSE Listing as Part of Proposed Business Combination with Ginkgo | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 1, 2021–
Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership (the Company or Soaring Eagle) (Nasdaq: SRNGU, SRNG, SRNGWS), today announced its intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from Class A and its Le Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) warrants and, following the completion of its previously announced business combination (the business combination) with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (Ginkgo), have lists the Class A common shares and post-business combination warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As part of the business combination, the Company will change its jurisdiction of incorporation from Cayman Islands to Delaware and change its name to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Class A common shares and warrants of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on the day following the close of the Business Combination under the symbols DNA and DNA.WS, respectively. The common shares and Class A warrants of the company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the transfer is completed.
The decision to be listed on the NYSE has been taken into consideration for the Business Combination and allows the post-Combination company to be listed alongside other innovative companies also listed on the NYSE. Listing on the NYSE and delisting from the Nasdaq is subject to the closing of the business combination and compliance with all NYSE listing requirements.
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding the proposed business combination between Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words believe, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, strategy, future, opportunity, plan, may, should, will, will, continue, likely result, and similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction will not be completed on time or not on time. everything, which could have a negative impact on the price of the securities of Soaring Eagles, (ii) the risk that the transaction will not be completed before the Soaring Eagles business combination deadline and the potential inability to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if Soaring Eagle so requests, (iii) failure to meet the conditions for the completion of the transaction, including the adoption of the agreement and the merger plan by the shareholders of Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following the buyouts by the public shareholders of Soaring Eagles and the receipt of certain and regulatory approvals, (iv) the abs ente a third party assessment to determine whether or not to proceed with the proposed transaction, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement and the merger plan , (vi) the effect of the announcement or expectation of the transaction on Ginkgo’s business relationships, performance and business generally, (vii) the risks that the proposed transaction will disrupt Ginkgo’s current plans and the potential difficulties in retaining Ginkgo employees as a result of the proposed transaction, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Ginkgo or against Soaring Eagle related to the agreement and the merger plan or the transaction proposed, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Soaring Eagles securities on the Nasdaq, (x) the volatility of the price of Soaring Eagles securities due to various factors including changes in competition and top industries regulations in which Ginkgo intends to operate, variations in performance between competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo ss business and changes in the structure of the combined capital, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, and (xii) the risk of declining demand for products using synthetic biology. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of Soaring Eagles’ proxy statement / prospectus relating to the transaction, and other documents filed by Soaring Eagles with the SEC. . Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo caution that the above list of factors is not exclusive. Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date posted. Neither Soaring Eagle nor Ginkgo undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly release any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances. on which such a statement is based.
In connection with the proposed business combination, the company has filed the registration statement with the SEC, which includes a proxy circular / prospectus which is both the proxy circular to be distributed to shareholders of the company in in connection with the solicitation of the Company’s proxies for voting by the Company’s shareholders with respect to the Business Combination and other matters described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offering and the sale of the Company’s securities to be issued within the framework of the Business Combination. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on August 11, 2021 and the proxy statement / final prospectus and other relevant documents were sent to the shareholders of the company on August 10, 2021. Shareholders of the Company and other interested parties are advised to read the proxy statement / final prospectus included in the registration statement, as these documents contain important information about the parties to the business combination. Shareholders may also obtain copies of the Proxy Circular / Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC, free of charge, from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., 955 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York, Attention: Eli Baker, President and Chief Financial Officer, (310) 209-7280.
The Company and its directors and officers may be considered as participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company with regard to the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and officers and a description of their interests in the Company is contained in the proxy circular / final prospectus included in the registration statement, and is available free of charge from the sources noted above.
Ginkgo and its directors and executive officers may also be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company in connection with the business combination.
This press release does not constitute a solicitation of any proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any state. or jurisdictions in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities may be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of article 10 of the Securities Act.
