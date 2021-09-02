Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of NYSE Listing as Part of Proposed Business Combination with Ginkgo | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 1, 2021–

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership (the Company or Soaring Eagle) (Nasdaq: SRNGU, SRNG, SRNGWS), today announced its intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from Class A and its Le Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) warrants and, following the completion of its previously announced business combination (the business combination) with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (Ginkgo), have lists the Class A common shares and post-business combination warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As part of the business combination, the Company will change its jurisdiction of incorporation from Cayman Islands to Delaware and change its name to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Class A common shares and warrants of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on the day following the close of the Business Combination under the symbols DNA and DNA.WS, respectively. The common shares and Class A warrants of the company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the transfer is completed.

The decision to be listed on the NYSE has been taken into consideration for the Business Combination and allows the post-Combination company to be listed alongside other innovative companies also listed on the NYSE. Listing on the NYSE and delisting from the Nasdaq is subject to the closing of the business combination and compliance with all NYSE listing requirements.

