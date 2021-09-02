Shoe maker Allbirds files IPO request, reveals continuing losses

Allbirds shoes are made from wool and the laces are made from recycled plastic bottles.

Sustainable shoe maker Allbirds said Tuesday it has lost money since its inception and expects it to continue to be unprofitable for the foreseeable future as it prepares to make its debut on Wall Street via an initial public offering.

Allbirds has stated that it has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD.

The news follows the revelation of darling direct-to-consumer Warby Parker, who revealed earlier this month in a regulatory filing that he saw increased sales, but also increased losses over the past three years. years. The eyewear is preparing to go public via a direct listing.

Allbirds hopes to capitalize on the growing demand, especially among younger buyers, for products that are sustainably sourced. She launched a sportswear line earlier this month, expanding her product assortment beyond her popular woolen sneakers.

But the company has yet to make a profit, which could be of concern to potential investors.

Allbirds’ net loss totaled $ 14.5 million in 2019 and increased to $ 25.9 million in 2020, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For the six-month period ended June 30, Allbirds reported a loss of $ 21.1 million.

Its revenue, meanwhile, rose to $ 219.3 million in 2020, from $ 193.7 million in 2019. For the six-month period ended June 30, revenue was 117 , $ 5 million.

Digital sales totaled $ 194.6 million in 2020, representing 89% of total sales. More people shopped online last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Allbirds has benefited from the move towards comfort and casual clothing.

The company had 27 stores as of June 30 and plans to do a bigger push into bricks and mortar in the future. Allbirds said it was in the “early phase of a ramp to hundreds of potential locations”.

The company also recognized how competitive the footwear and clothing market is today. Its aim is to take market share from companies such as Nike and Adidas, which have been around for decades and have gained huge notoriety among consumers.

Allbirds has a loyal following. Loyal customers accounted for 53% of its sales last year, up from 46% in 2019, the company said. His fans also spend more money over time. The average spend of a repeat customer increases by more than 25% in the second year they buy the brand, Allbirds said.

Last year, Allbirds raised $ 100 million in a Series E funding round, valuing the company at $ 1.7 billion. It was founded by co-CEOs Joseph Zwillinger and Timothy Brown in 2015, and sold their first pair of shoes a year later.