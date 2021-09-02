



THE American Stock Exchange includes both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. As Labor Day approaches, many people are wondering if the market will be open on upcoming holidays. 2 The stock exchange will be closed on Labor Day Credit: AP Is the scholarship open on Labor Day? Labor Day always falls on the first Monday in September and is known as one of the 11 federal holidays celebrated in the United States. While the stock market is open on Veterans Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, it closes on Labor Day. Other public holidays on which the exchange is closed include: New Years Day

MLK Jr.

President’s Day

Good Friday

Memorial day

Independence day

Thanksgiving Day

the day of Christmas What did the CDC say about Labor Day travel? As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to hospitalize and kill people across the United States, CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky has released guidance ahead of the holiday weekend. On September 1, 2021, The New York Times reported that those who are not vaccinated should avoid all travel. First of all, if you are not vaccinated, we recommend that you do not travel, she said. … Throughout the pandemic, we have seen that the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in enclosed and indoor settings. Although the CDC reports that 52% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, there are still 48% of people who only have one are either or are not vaccinated at all. As hospitalizations continue to increase, it is recommended that you stay home to try and limit the spread. 2 The stock exchange will reopen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Credit: AP When will the stock market reopen? While the stock exchange could be closed on Monday, September 6, it is expected to reopen the next day. The New York Stock Exchange opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 4:00 p.m. EST. For those looking to swap before the holidays, they should do so by September 3. Earlier this year, AMC, Game Stop, and American Airlines all made headlines after their shares rose exponentially thanks to Reddit.

