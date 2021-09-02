Enterprise software company Databricks is now worth $ 38 billion

Databricks said on Tuesday it had raised $ 1.6 billion in a Series H funding round that values ​​the enterprise software company at $ 38 billion. This is a $ 10 billion increase since February when it added Amazon, Google and Salesforce as investors in a separate $ 1 billion capital raise.

The company has now raised nearly $ 3.6 billion to date and is poised to generate $ 1 billion or more in revenue in 2022, with 75% year-over-year growth. The company says its annual recurring revenue soared to $ 600 million, from around $ 425 million the year before.

Its latest round is led by Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Globalfund and includes new investors Baillie Gifford and New York-based ClearBridge Investments. Existing investors, including BlackRock, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Fidelity Investments, also participated in the round.

Databricks rose to prominence because it helped companies implement a version of Apache Spark, an alternative to Hadoop technology for storing many different types of data in massive amounts. It can help clean data for exploration in data visualization software such as Tableau owned by Salesforce. Databricks software provides businesses with an easy way to run this type of software, without having to worry about setting it up and updating it. Databricks is also increasingly helping organizations like Comcast, Shell, Expedia and Regeneron deploy artificial intelligence models. It claims to serve more than 5,000 of these customers in 19 countries.

The company said it would use this latest funding to double its open source project called Data Lakehouse. This project enables organizations to transform their existing centralized repositories from messy data lakes that can store structured and unstructured data into clean Delta Lakes with high quality data, thereby accelerating their data and machine learning initiatives.

“This new investment reflects the rapid adoption and incredible customer demand that we are seeing (…) and underscores the industry and investor confidence in our vision,” CEO Ali Ghodsi said in a press release announcing the transaction. “This marks an exciting new chapter that will allow us to step up our pace of innovation and invest more in the success of data-driven organizations on their journey to the Lake House. “

To support the acceleration of its Lakehouse technology, Databricks will also bring in former Salesforce executive Andy Kofoid as president of global field operations.

CNBC’s Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.