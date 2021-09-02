Offerpad, a leading technology real estate solutions center, to be listed on the stock exchange following a business combination with the acquisition company of Supernova Partners

CHANDLER, Arizona, September 01, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – OfferPad, Inc. (“Offerpad”), a leading technology platform for buying and selling residential real estate, and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) (“Supernova”), an offering special publicly traded acquisition company, today finalized the previously announced transaction to list Offerpad on the stock market. The newly formed company, named Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad Solutions”, the “Company” or the “Combined Company”), uses technology solutions, including iBuying, to redo the home buying and selling experience. by providing guests with the convenience, control and certainty to resolve their housing needs. The common shares and warrants of Offerpad Solutions are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 2, 2021, under the symbols OPAD and OPADWS, respectively.

Supernova shareholders approved the transaction at a special meeting on August 31, 2021. Offerpad Solutions plans to use the proceeds of approximately $ 284 million from the transaction to accelerate market expansion, invest in technology and product development, to pay transaction expenses and for other purposes, including debt repayment. Founder and CEO Brian Bair and the management team of Offerpads will continue to lead the combined company. Brian Bair will also serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Offerpad Solutions alongside Katie Curnutte, former Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Zillow; Ken DeGiorgio, President of First American Financial Corp .; Alexander Klabin, Founder and CEO of Ancient and Executive Chairman of Sothebys Financial Services; Ryan OHara, former CEO of Move, Inc. (Realtor.com); Sheryl Palmer, President and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation; and Roberto Sella, founder and managing partner of LL Funds.

Responding to this milestone being achieved, Brian Bair explained, “We are moving home buying and selling from chaotic to controlled, from expensive to efficient, and from the past straight into the future. We are just getting started. We have a superior team. , combining a strong technological background and real estate experience across all types of the real estate cycle, with the skills and vision to operate as a highly capital efficient company in our industry.We are excited about the enormous opportunity that awaits us as more and more buyers and sellers opt for our first digital experience. “

The story continues

Spencer Rascoff, Co-President of Supernova and Former CEO of Zillow, said: “Offerpad Solutions brings together the right mix of real estate expertise, technology solutions and a customer-centric mindset to drive the transformation of the experience. residential real estate. We saw a unique opportunity to work with Offerpad and couldn’t be happier to join the team. “

Advisers

JP Morgan has been the exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP has been the legal advisor to Offerpad.

Jefferies LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and Jefferies and JP Morgan served as joint placement agents for Supernova. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Supernova.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology solutions to redo the home buying and selling experience by providing customers with the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our core real estate expertise with our data-driven “Solution Center” digital platform to provide users with a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to effectively sell and buy their homes online with access streamlined to other services, including mortgage, registration, and buyer representation services.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of the company. For example, statements regarding the Company’s outlook for the third quarter and fiscal 2021, expected growth in the industry in which Offerpad operates and the expected timing of the proposed business combination, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “pro forma”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “could”, “could”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”. “,,” “Budget”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or their variations or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or under – understood by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations current including include, without limitation: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Supernova, Offerpad or the Company in connection with the business combination and of any definitive agreement thereon; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards after the completion of the business combination; the risk that the business combination will disrupt the Company’s current plans and operations following the announcement and completion of the business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the combined ability of the business to grow and manage its growth profitably, to maintain customer relationships and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to business combinations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the US residential real estate industry; the ability to increase its market share in existing or new markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to effectively manage growth; the ability to accurately assess and manage inventory and maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; the ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine the technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties set out in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the registration statement on Form S-4 and the management circular / prospectus discussed. below and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Nothing in this press release should be taken as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be realized or that any of the intended results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Offerpad assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005972/en/

Contacts

Investors

James coulis

Stefanie Layton

[email protected]

602-706-4905

Media

Laura Collins

480-220-0021

David Stephan

951-970-6336

[email protected]