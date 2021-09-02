Communications, defensive stocks rise after weak payroll report





concept art of stock movement Getty Images The Nasdaq Composite managed to set new all-time highs on Wednesday, but that belied a much more mixed session for stocks as investors digested a few new economic reports. Today’s headliner was extremely weak employment for August, the precursor to the government’s jobs report on Friday. ADP data showed private payrolls increased by 374,000 last month, well below estimates of 600,000. “Given the impact of Delta and the weak economic data seen throughout August, it was not shocking to see a failure,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the Exchange. from New York. “The magnitude of the failure was quite large, but as we pointed out yesterday, the survey was not a good indicator for the official BLS employment report over the past year and change.” The ISM manufacturing composite, however, showed strength, improving to 59.9 in August from 59.5 in July (anything above 50 indicates expansion). “With production ramping up in August, we see encouraging signs that factories continue to make progress in realigning production with demand, despite the persistent challenges associated with supply bottlenecks,” Barclays economist Jonathan Millar said. Meanwhile, construction spending rose 0.3% month over month in July, beating expectations. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. Nonetheless, most of the market reaction seemed to be focused on the lackluster jobs report. The defensive immovable (+ 1.7%) and utilities sectors (+ 1.4%) were the best performers on Wednesday, and the relative strength of Communication services (+ 0.5%) pushed the Nasdaq up 0.3% to a record 15,309, and also helped the S&P 500 achieve a marginal gain to 4,524. Difficulties in energy (-1.5%) and financials (-0.6%), on the other hand, weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.1% at 35,312). The story continues Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 managed another day of outperformance, gaining 0.6% to 2,287.

Vera bradley (QUERY, -9.4%) the stock was hit hard after the maker of women’s accessories released second-quarter results below consensus analyst estimates. VRA reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents on $ 147.1 million in revenue below the 33 cents per share and $ 153.6 million claimed by Wall Street. However, Eric Beder, analyst at Small Cap Consumer Research, reiterated his buy note on the title. “We believe the management of the company continues to do what is needed in the short and long term to create a more diverse and resilient business model which, as the world normalizes, will deliver strong operating results. and constant and will justify a higher multiple, ”he said.

Ambarella (AMBA), on the other hand, jumped 27.4% in the wake of its earnings report. In the second quarter, the millless semiconductor company posted adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $ 79.3 million. Analysts, meanwhile, expected EPS of 25 cents on $ 75.7 million in revenue. Stifel analysts intervened after the results. “Overall, we believe AMBA is approaching a key shift in its business, with the digestion of security camera stocks now largely behind it, and computer vision (CV) has caught on before. a long track of secular growth “, they say. “Coupled with an impeccable balance sheet, we maintain our Buy on AMBA as a key long-term beneficiary of CV / Edge Processing.”

U.S. Crude Oil Futures gained 0.1% to $ 68.59 per barrel. Earlier today, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, collectively known as OPEC +, confirmed their intention to gradually increase oil production each month.

Gold Futures slipped 0.1% to $ 1,816 an ounce.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 3.1% to 15.97.

Bitcoin rebounded 2.0% to $ 48,229.60. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) stock chart for 090121 YCharts What happened to the stock year? Have we seen the end of the value day in the sun? The more value-oriented Dow Jones was the main major index until the end of May. But the scenario has since shifted, with the Nasdaq up 11.4%, the S&P 500 up 7.6% and the DJIA up just 2.3%. “After several strong quarters for value stocks, the past few months have seen a sharp turn in favor of growth,” said Ben Inker, head of asset allocation at asset management firm GMO . “This has naturally led some investors to question whether the race for value is over and whether investing in value makes sense as anything other than a tactical game. “The valuation disconnect between value and growth has reached extreme levels today. We’ve heard many reasons why “it’s different this time” and growth is destined and deserves to outperform. At these relative valuation levels, our long-term bet is the opposite. “ In the shorter term, many value choices are likely to overlap with the “salvage trade” as America tries to put COVID in the rearview mirror. But if you are just looking for value wherever it can be found, you have options pretty much anywhere on the market spectrum. For example, while many investors think small caps are primarily growth games, small businesses can indeed be attractive from a price point of view. But if you prefer the security of large companies, these 16 value stocks represent more traditional ways of approaching the investment style. You may also like Your guide to Roth conversions 6 small-cap dividend stocks to buy now Strategies for dealing with potential capital gains tax increases

