Asian markets advance ahead of US jobs report in August | national news





BEIJING (AP) Asian stocks rose on Thursday as investors waited for US employment data that could influence when the Federal Reserve begins to cut its stimulus measures. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which make up the bulk of Asian market capitalization, rose. South Korea and Sydney fell. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Wednesday, driven by gains in tech and communications stocks. The spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But it reassured some investors that the Fed and other central banks could postpone plans to cut easy credit and other stimulus that have supported stock prices. The Labor Department is due to release US employment data for August on Friday. A survey by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed companies were adding jobs at a slower rate than expected. This appears to reduce the chances of significant outperformance in the non-farm payroll ahead and supports the position that the Fed’s cut may not happen until at least November, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,581.94 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 gained less than 0.1% to 28,476.01. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 26,239.58. The Kospi in Seoul lost 1% to 3,176.67 and the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.8% to 7,464.90. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1.41 points to 4,524.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 35,312.53. The Nasdaq climbed 0.3% to a record high of 15,309.38. Economists expect US employers to create 750,000 jobs in August, according to FactSet, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.2%. Labor Department data could help give investors a clearer picture of whether the Fed will decide at its September meeting on a timeline to liquidate its $ 120 billion a month bond purchases that inject money into the financial system. Investors have heeded comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week as reassuring interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future, even when the Fed begins to cut its bond purchases. In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 44 cents to $ 68.15 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 9 cents on Wednesday to $ 68.59. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 36 cents to $ 71.23 a barrel. It fell 4 cents the previous session to $ 71.59 a barrel. The dollar was little changed at 109.95 yen. The euro fell to $ 1.1841 from $ 1.1846.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joplinglobe.com/region/asian-stock-markets-gain-ahead-of-us-jobs-data/article_835ffad5-a263-5eca-96e4-681e7733dea7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

