SITE Centers declares dividend on Class A preferred shares for the third quarter of 2021





BEACHWOOD, Ohio, September 01, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), owner of outdoor shopping malls in high-income suburban communities, today declared its third quarter 2021 Class A preferred share dividend of $ 0.39844 per custodian share. Each class A depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a 6.375% share of SITE Centers redeemable in class A shares.The preferred class A dividend declared covers the period starting on July 15, 2021 and ends ending October 14, 2021. The declared preferred Class A dividend is payable in cash on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2021. About SITE Centers Corp. SITE Centers owns and operates open-air shopping centers located in high-income suburban communities. The Company is a self-managed, self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the company’s email distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here. Safe harbor SITE Centers Corp. considers certain portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with regard to concerns the Company’s expectations for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that its expectations will be achieved. To this end, all statements contained in this document that are not historical facts may be considered as forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and tenants’ ability to operate their business, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay current and deferred rents; local conditions such as the supply and demand for commercial real estate in the region; the impact of electronic commerce; dependence on rental income from real estate; the loss, significant downsizing or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of such event on the rental income of other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve the desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to make acquisitions or disposals of assets under contract; our ability to obtain equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or not at all; depreciation charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with respect to our financing and joint venture agreements and our ability to meet the conditions for the completion of such agreements; the valuation and risks associated with our joint venture and preferred stock investments; termination of any joint venture agreement or real estate management agreement; property damage, related expenses and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental income) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in places where we own properties, and the ability to ” accurately estimate the amounts thereof; the adequacy and timing of all insurance recovery payments related to damage caused by extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy and our ability to maintain REIT status. For other factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, each of which could have a significant effect on Society. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. The story continues See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005635/en/ Contacts Conor Fennerty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

216-755-5500

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/centers-declares-third-quarter-2021-200500432.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos