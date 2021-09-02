Tata Group’s market capitalization exceeds $ 300 billion

MUMBAI : The Tata Group’s market capitalization crossed $ 300 billion as the shares of 27 of its 28 listed companies soared during the year, according to stock data. India’s largest conglomerate has added a market value of $ 84.75 billion since the start of the year, with share price gains ranging from 15% to 375% during the year.

Tata Consultancy Services was the main contributor to the increase, with its share of the group’s market capitalization at 52%, followed by Tata Steel Ltd (16.22%), Tata Motors Ltd (6.75%), Titan Co. Ltd (5.07%) and Tata Consumer Ltd (4.1%)

Six companies in the group gained more than 100% during the year, while nine climbed 50 to 90%. Twelve companies saw their prices increase by 15 to 45%. Rallis India, the group’s only share, is trading down nearly 1% this year.

Analysts said Tata Group shares have surged this year as all of the group’s key companies survived the pandemic without any significant impact. Group companies are also maintaining their indebtedness at acceptable levels, reassuring investors.

The global recovery of luxury cars has supported Jaguar and Land Rover, and therefore, its owner Tata Motors. Likewise, the rebound in demand for steel and inflation in commodity prices supported Tata Steel. The recovery in domestic consumption, the improvement in operating leverage and various cost control measures have supported the improvement in the profitability of its various businesses.

View full picture mint

As a result, steady earnings growth strengthened investor confidence in the group and the revaluation of group companies continued, leading to a sharp rise in share prices. We expect this positive traction to continue with an acceleration of the global vaccination campaign and better profitability for the group in FY 23, ”said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities.

Investors continued to buy the group’s shares as Tata companies see favorable winds in many sectors such as metals, where the group deleverages its balance sheet each quarter, taking full advantage of the rise. The group also made a clear vision to be debt free in the automotive segment by FY24.

The focus has been on improving operational metrics and is increasing market share. The attention of the groups was sharper and the results obtained were rewarded by the markets. We remain generally positive on the companies in the group and would like to buy them if they are down as they will be good long term investments, ”said Jitesh Ranawat, Head of Institutional Sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd.

The holding company of the Tata Sons group has invested 2,600 crore in Tata Power Ltd last year, increasing its stake from 35.27% to 45.21%. The group also increased its stake in its unlisted airline business AirAsia India from 51% to 83.67% by buying a stake in its partner AirAsia Berhad.

The group has also embarked on new business lines such as Tata Electronics, a precision engineering and manufacturing operation; Tata Medical and Diagnostics, which manufactures medical devices; and Tata Digital, a digital consumer-centric company.

Tata has also made big investments in the digital economy with the acquisition of BigBasket and 1MG and a $ 75 million investment in CureFit.

Swaraj Singh Dhanjal contributed to this story..

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.