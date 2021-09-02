Anniversary of the Vienna Stock Exchange: 250 years and microseconds





The Vienna Stock Exchange celebrates today a quarter of a millennium: September 2, 1771 was the first trading day in Vienna after Empress Maria Theresa launched the foundation of a Stock Exchange ten years earlier. Over the course of the 250 turbulent years, the stock exchange has evolved steadily from a state market to a modern information technology and service provider. Trading has moved from the floor to the digital network. Today, it combines tradition and reliability with future and speed. In this spirit, it also celebrates today’s anniversary: ​​Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, descendant of Maria Theresa and racing driver, today makes a pit stop at the stock exchange and rings the opening bell of the 250th anniversary. The Austrian stock market barometer ATX showed the level of 7,279.93 points at the opening, dividends included, not far from the historic high of August 13, 2021 (7,308.32 points). “It is a special honor for me to ring the stock market bell today and with it the start of the next 250 years. As in racing, nothing would work here without innovation. The Vienna Stock Exchange is a prime example of personal responsibility, a system that works for the long term and gives people a chance to move forward and profit. I am proud to be a descendant of a woman as strong as Maria Theresa and to be able to celebrate her work here a quarter of a millennium later, “said Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen during the press breakfast at the Paris Stock Exchange. Vienna. “The innovations also pave the way for the CO2-free economy of the future. Industrial nations that know how to use the capital market will experience faster and more sustainable growth. At the same time, citizens will have the opportunity to invest their capital in innovative businesses. . Knowledge about this should be packed in the school bag of the next generation of investors. After all, knowledge of the stock market should not remain an elite subject, ”said Christoph Boschan, member of the board of directors of the Exchange, on the occasion of the anniversary. Forum of the future – Focus on the next 250 years Not only tradition, but also advanced technology and a forward-looking vision characterize the national stock exchange. This week, the UNIQA Tower on the Danube Canal will be illuminated in the spirit of the anniversary of the stock exchange. Throughout the year, national and international experts and academics discussed their vision for the coming years on the stock market. Forum of the future. The most recent topic was “Blockchain in the financial world – revolution or hype? “. A mini-documentary shows the path of The Vienna trading room on the electronic network. Many board members and investor relations officers congratulated the birthday. A quarter of a millennium: from a state-run marketplace to a modern provider of information technology and services The first efforts to establish a stock exchange in Austria were made in 1761. Ten years later the plans were put into practice. On August 1, 1771, Maria Theresa published the charter establishing the state-run stock exchange with the aim of strengthening confidence in the state finances of the Habsburg monarchy. September 2, 1771 was the first trading day in Vienna. Initially, only bonds, bills of exchange and foreign currencies were traded. The stockbrokers, called “Sensale” on the Vienna Stock Exchange, ensured the smooth running of transactions and received a commission. The first stock exchange was located in Kohlmarkt. He moved several times over the next 250 years and now resides – not far from his first location – at the Caprara-Geymüller Palace on Wallnerstrasse 8. Shares of the Austrian central bank were the first to be listed in Vienna in 1818. Since 1869, investors can trade shares of PORR AG and Wienerberger AG, the two oldest companies listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. In 1991, the Austrian benchmark, ATX, was launched. With the introduction of the Xetra® system in 1999, the trade became fully automated and made it easier for members of the international trade to connect. With cooperation agreements in Central and Eastern Europe, and in the mid-2000s also through equity investments, Wiener Börse acquired partners in the region. Today, its objective as a regional player is to provide stock exchange infrastructures and IT services. Hardly any other European stock exchange of similar size has a degree of diversification and efficiency comparable to that of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

