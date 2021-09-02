4 Africa Exchange will relaunch the Cape Town Stock Exchange …

This will be the first time since 1906 that the mother city will have a scholarship. A stock exchange in Cape Town was launched in 1901 in response to trade disruptions due to the Anglo-Boer War.

The era of working from home and virtual meetings, sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, has accelerated the trend of semigration, with increasing numbers of South Africans from the hinterland settling in the Western Cape to pass blockages entrenched in their coastal vacations.

In recent months, estate agents have reported an increase in home sales in coastal and popular villages in the interior of the Western Cape. The upside is that parts of the Western Cape offer a more relaxed and better quality of life in confinement than being confined at home in the bustle of cities.

The trend towards semigration has not only taken hold in households but also in companies. 4 Africa Exchange (4AX), an alternative exchange, plans to move from Johannesburg to Cape Town at the end of September 2021 as part of a revamp of its brand and operations.

4AX will also be renamed Cape Town Stock Exchange as it wants to become Africa’s Nasdaq, CEO Eugene Booysen says Maverick company.

The exchange will be located in the center of the Woodstock Exchange. Surprisingly, the hotel opposite the center is called the Stock Exchange Hotel.

This will be the first time since 1906 that the mother city will have a scholarship. A Cape Stock Exchange was launched in 1901 in response to trade disruptions due to the Anglo-Boer War. But it closed shortly after the end of the war. Kimberley and Barberton once had their own purses.

4AXs Booysen wants to relaunch the idea of ​​having a stock exchange in Cape Town.

4AX was launched in 2017, along with three other alternative exchanges that have presented themselves as challengers of the JSE monopoly for over a century. Booysen says 4AX has struggled to have a separate brand identity because its name has an X on it and resembles the names of other exchanges. In the South African alternative stock market, there are 4AX, ZAR X, A2X, and Equity Express Securities Exchange.

With everyone obsessed with the X component in their names, I don’t think the exchanges have gone to great lengths to create a strong brand and marketing proposition, said Booysen, 49-year-old Gautenger and former investment banker at Barclays and Absa.

In pursuit of growth

Booysen has also sought inspiration overseas, claiming that there are at least 18 exchanges around the world that are named after a city or country in which they are headquartered.

The relocation to Cape Town and the name change are also part of 4AX’s plan to develop its SEO platform. Four years after its launch, 4AX has successfully attracted seven companies that have a primary listing on its stock exchange. These are healthcare specialist iHealthcare Group and parent company iHealthcare Group Holdings, agribusiness NWK, PSG-aligned logistics specialist CA Sales, real estate group Heartwood and life insurer Assupol. The total number of listings is seven, if holding company structures like NWK Holdings and iHealthcare Group Holdings are counted.

The market cap of 4AX is approaching 7 billion rand, making it the third largest alternative exchange. A2X has a market capitalization of 5000 billion rand, Equity Express Securities Exchange attracts 9.4 billion rand and 5 billion rand for ZAR X.

Booysen says three more announcements are in the works between September and November 2021 for 4AX that are worth more than R3 billion.

With the help of investors such as Lebashe Investment Group, which owns 45% of 4AX, Booysen says the alternative exchange has spent the past four years (particularly in 2020) investing in the technology to enable its platform to manage larger transaction volumes. It has added more brokers to its platform, giving it greater exposure to investors and the brokerage industry.

Booysen says the move to Cape Town will bring 4AX closer to technological innovation, as the city is known as Silicon Cape, a game on California’s Silicon Valley, as there is a large concentration of tech start-ups in the area. city. The Western Cape is a technological hub that is beginning to overtake Nigeria and Kenya. We want to harness that in this technology center and place ourselves there. We want to be the Nasdaq of Africa.

Targeting SMEs

As some startups move from small to medium, they might look to register on 4AX to raise capital by issuing equity to fund their growth ambitions.

4AX deliberately targets companies valued between R25 million and R2 billion, a range that Booysen says is underserved by the JSE due to the high fees associated with listing. These include the JSE registration fee, the obligation for companies to have their financial statements audited, the publication of financial statements in the media (mainly newspapers) and the costs related to the disclosure of transactions or corporate affairs. Booysen says 4AX doesn’t have such heavy demands on its platform because 4AX cuts the fees associated with signing up by at least a third.

The R25million and R2bn range is also a sweet spot as other alternative exchanges do not focus on it, he said. In this lineup, there are companies that will grow into a R20 billion business over the next 20 years. They will create jobs and we have to make sure that we need them so that they can contribute to the economic growth of South Africa.

Booysen sees a total market or listing opportunity of up to R2 trillion, of which the JSE and its AltX only serve 15%.

4AX’s move to Cape Town will bring it closer to the asset management and retirement savings industry, which manages R6 trillion. Cape Town is home to Allan Gray, Coronation Fund Managers, Old Mutual and other major asset management firms. Being closer to these companies will help 4AX attract the retirement savings industry to its platform, Booysen says.

4AX is also considering listing corporate debt securities on its platform. This will allow already listed companies to take on debt on the 4AX platform to finance their operations and growth plans.

4AX doesn’t just rely on registration fees to generate income. It provides registry services and has nine JSE-listed companies as clients, managing their virtual general meetings and share registers. Booysen says 4AX is not yet profitable but expects to break even by 2023. DM / BM