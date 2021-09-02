Buying Apple Stock on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange is as Easy as Buying Sensex Stock from Your iPhone





To buy US stocks in India, besides KYC formalities, you must also follow the rules of the RBI liberalized discount system. As an iPhone user in India, have you ever thought about owning Apple shares? After all, Apple remains the most valuable company to date with a market cap of around $ 2.51 trillion. Apple is closely followed by Microsoft (MSFT) at around $ 2.27 trillion. Owning Apple shares is possible even from India even though they are listed on a stock exchange in the United States. In fact, buying Apple stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange is as easy as buying Sensex stocks from your iPhone. Technology has certainly made market access much easier today than it was before. On the one hand, there are many app based trading platforms that offer profitable ways to buy Indian stocks and that too with one click. The story is somewhat similar when it comes to buying stocks overseas. There are many platforms that offer Indian investors the option to buy foreign stocks with one click, says Ashish Ranawade, Product Manager, Emkay Wealth Management. Apple’s stock price (AAPL) is currently around $ 152 and its 52-week range is $ 103.10 $ 154.98. At the current price, Apple’s stock price in India is around Rs 11,000 (at the exchange rate of Rs 73). But the good news is, you can even own a fraction of US stocks, including Apple, Amazon, or Microsoft. You can buy US stocks with as little as $ 1 or own a basket of US stocks even with Rs 5000 by owning fractions of those stocks. You can open a foreign trading account with any international brokerage platform and start buying US stocks even in fractions. Fractional Investing makes investing in US stocks through foreign brokerage firms a unique feature for accumulating quality stocks at regular intervals. To buy US stocks in India, besides KYC formalities, you must also follow RBI’s Liberalized Discount System (LRS) rules as you will be buying in dollars using your Indian Rupees. All of these account opening formalities are done online and you can start trading US stocks within a few days. Already a global tech industry giant, most analysts believe that strong demand for tech giants iPhones will continue in the future as well. Apple recently previewed Apple Changsha, the first Apple Store in Hunan Province, China. Located in the heart of the provincial capital, Apple Changshas location offers easy access to customers in central China. Apple also announced the arrival of an update on the App Store that ends an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC). The update will allow reading app developers to include an in-app link to their website for users to create or manage an account. Reading apps provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and digital videos. In addition, as part of their acquisitions, Apple announced that it has acquired Primephonic, the popular classical music streaming service. Disclaimer: The decision to invest in these or any other stock should be made by yourself after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting your financial advisor. This is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell stocks. Financial Express Online assumes no responsibility for their investment advice. Looking to invest in US stocks? Open a free account with Stockal – India’s first borderless investment platform. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

