UK’s Blue Prism becomes the latest target for US private equity. And activist investor isn’t impressed – NBC Connecticut

Blue Prism shares surged on Wednesday after confirming it had entered into talks with TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners.

Blue Prism shares surged on Wednesday after confirming it had entered into talks with TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners. However, he stressed, “there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of which an offer will be made.”

It comes after the supermarket chain Morrisons, infrastructure group John laing and aerospace company Cobham have all been the subject of transatlantic private equity approaches in recent months.

Blue Prism, one of the largest tech companies in the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, uses robotic process automation (RPA) software to hire a digital workforce to perform back-office tasks. office for companies.

However, in a letter sent to Blue Prism’s management team on Tuesday, seen by CNBC, shareholder Coast Capital, a notable activist investor behind opposition to the sale by FirstGroup of its American activities, expressed concern about the valuation of the company.

Coast Capital believes that Blue Prism is currently undervalued and that it would be a mistake to accept an over-the-counter takeover.

“As you are well aware, the enterprise value of Blue Prism PLC is currently valued at approximately three times the income at term – an 80-90% discount from the company’s peers including UiPath, Appian, WorkFusion. , Automation Anywhere, etc. ” a letter from Coast Capital said.

“If a buyer paid a 100% premium, the share price would still be significantly below its intrinsic value, and well below the level where the shares were trading in January 2021.”

Coast Capital CEO James Rasteh said Blue Prism faces a number of issues such as product gaps in its portfolio, its position on the London Junior Stock Exchange and its geographic distance from many clients. keys, but that these could be overcome. He said Coast had worked with industry experts to design an operational improvement plan to drive revenue growth and increase the value of Blue Prism shares.

“Additionally, we note that the Blue Prism PLC team (including management and board) has built and maintained the world’s first unattended automation software product, with an extremely valuable customer base of over 2,000 large-scale businesses, ”said Rasteh.

“Even at its worst time, the company enjoys an enviable reputation as a best-in-class performer and, as a result, remains a leader in its rapidly growing and highly profitable industry. Now is not the time to to give up !”

Blue Prism declined to comment. TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

“Reverse activism”

Where Coast Capital publicly pushed for leadership changes at FirstGroup, Rasteh told CNBC in an email Thursday that the company’s engagement with Blue Prism was “the reverse of activism,” saying he planned to work with the management to implement the required operational changes.

Coast Capital has a stake of just under 3% in Blue Prism. Jupiter Fund Management, which declined to comment, is its largest shareholder with a 7.49% stake, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The company’s shares jumped 39% on Wednesday, but remain down about 30% for the year.

“CEO Jason Kingdon is clearly a visionary in the UK high tech industry, and he hasn’t had enough time to affect the HR changes and operational improvements that can and will transform Blue Prism “said Rasteh.

Kingdon was an early investor in Blue Prism and became its chairman and CEO in April 2020.