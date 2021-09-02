Richard Branson’s flight to edge of space is under FAA investigation





The FAA statement came shortly after The New Yorker’s Nicholas Schmidle reported that warning lights had displayed on the dashboard of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, signaling that the vehicle was on a capricious course as the company’s billionaire founder, Richard Branson, rode it during an event of a few minutes that reached the edge of space. Schmidle also revealed the existence of the FAA investigation.

Virgin Galactic spokesman Barney Gimbel confirmed in an email to CNN Business that the flight path “has changed”, adding that “when the descent cone message said pilots must change the flight path of flight to adjust the trajectory, our pilots did exactly as they were trained and followed procedures. ”

In its initial statement Wednesday afternoon, the company defended the safety of the flight, which had been dubbed “Unity 22,” saying it challenged what it called “the misleading characterizations and conclusions” of Schmidle’s article. .

“Unity 22 was a safe and successful test flight that adhered to our flight procedures and training protocols. When the vehicle encountered high altitude winds that altered the trajectory, pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure it remained within mission parameters, ”the company said. noted.

“Although the ultimate flight path deviated from our original plan, it was a controlled and intentional flight path that allowed Unity 22 to reach space and land safely in our port. New Mexico space station. At no time were the passengers and crew endangered as a consequence of this change of trajectory, “he added. The statement added that the spacecraft pilots encountered high altitude winds and “responded appropriately to these changing flight conditions.” But in a separate statement in response to the FAA investigation, she also acknowledged that the flight “deviated from our original plan” and that the spacecraft had fallen below the altitude at which it had been cleared to fly. for one minute and 41 seconds. “At no time did the ship travel over a population center or pose a danger to the public,” the company added. “FAA representatives were present in our control room during the flight and during post-flight debriefings. We are working in partnership with the FAA to address the airspace for future flights. Virgin Galactic did not respond to follow-up questions about the lights reported in the cockpit of the spacecraft during the Branson flight. The pilots of the supersonic rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo faced yellow and red warning indicators as the vehicle deviated from its course, according to Schmidle. report The vehicle’s capricious orientation unsettled it for its descent to Earth, which could have forced it to make an emergency landing in the New Mexico desert, according to the article. The new report adds to several bombshell scoops Schmidle has had about the company’s safety record, which its executives and public relations officials have tried to sweep under the rug to save the face of the wealthy clientele of Virgin Galactic and future space travelers. Branson’s flight was just the fourth successful space trip Virgin Galactic has completed following a tragic test flight in 2014 that killed one pilot and seriously injured another. And of those four trips, at least two had serious safety issues. A test fight in 2019 that was the first to include a passenger, Virgin Galactic engineer Beth Moses almost ended in a very different way due to a serious issue with the spaceplane’s wing , according to Schmidle, who also wrote “Test Gods,” a recently published delivered about Virgin Galactic and the years he spent with internal access to the company. “It should have been a moment of arrival at Jesus, not the kind of thing you slip under the rug,” Todd Ericson, former vice president of security at Virgin Galactic, told Schmidle last year, who has since resigned from the company. Neither the FAA nor Virgin Galactic have publicly disclosed the issues associated with the 2019 flight or the Branson flight. The FAA did not respond to requests for further comment.

