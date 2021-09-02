Business
2nd Circ. denies the challenges of banning the deadly paint stripper
- The consumer ban does not arbitrarily restrict the access of small businesses to products
- Allegations of violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act not prudentially mature
(Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday refuse an industry offer to partially strike down an Environmental Protection Agency rule banning the deadly methylene chloride chemical in paint strippers for consumers, and rejected a separate petition from environmentalists seeking to expand the ban.
A panel of the 2nd United States Court of Appeals rejected claims by Halogenated Solvents Industry Alliance Inc (HSIA) that the rule arbitrarily restricted not only sales to individuals but also certain commercial sales by prohibiting small businesses from distribute the product.
The panel also rejected a consolidated petition from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and its co-plaintiffs, which sought to extend the ban to commercial users, who can still purchase the product in bulk, alleging that the EPA was violating its obligations under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).
HSIA and its attorneys for Squire Patton Boggs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Robert Sussman, lawyer for co-plaintiff Safer Chemicals Healthy Families, said: “It is deeply disappointing that the court refused to require the EPA to ban commercial uses of methylene chloride paint stripper after the agency delayed action for years despite dozens of deaths.
EPA spokesperson Ken Labbe said, “Because this is an ongoing litigation, the EPA has no additional information to share.”
The EPA banned the manufacture, import, processing, and distribution of methylene chloride in paint strippers for consumer use in 2019, but not for industrial use.
Exposure to methylene chloride fumes can quickly cause dizziness, unconsciousness and death, the agency said.
The HSIA sued shortly after the 2019 ban, as did the Green Coalition.
The HSIA asked the court to overturn provisions in the rule prohibiting retailers from selling the product, arguing that it was “inconsistent” to allow its commercial use while prohibiting contractors and artisans who are also commercial users from purchasing the product. product to retailers.
The NRDC and its co-complainants, for their part, claimed that the EPA had violated TSCA’s obligations to dispose of a chemical posing unreasonable risks.
Responding to the HSIA’s claims, U.S. Circuit Senior Judge Pierre Leval wrote that the 2019 rule deferred the regulation of access to methylene chloride, rather than developing a policy favoring continued access.
The EPA determined the following year that commercial use of the chemical poses an unreasonable risk to health, according to the ruling. This determination highlighted the absence of a policy favoring continued access to the product with which the retail ban would be “inconsistent,” Leval wrote.
And given that the 2020 decision triggered a deadline under the TSCA to finalize a rule on the commercial use of the substance within two years, the judge ruled that the claims of the green groups were “not very cautious ”.
Leval was joined by US circuit judges Jose Cabranes and Reena Raggi.
The case is Labor Council for the Advancement of Latin America c. United States Environmental Protection Agency, 2nd United States Court of Appeals, No. 19-1042.
For the Labor Council for the Advancement of Latin America: Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz and Eve Gartner of Earthjustice
For the Vermont Public Interest Research Group and Safer Chemicals Healthy Families: Robert Sussman of Sussman and Associates
For the Natural Resources Defense Council: Thomas Zimpleman of the Natural Resources Defense Council
For Halogenated Solvents Industry Alliance Inc: W. Caffey Norman and Keith Bradley of Squire Patton Boggs
For the EPA: Jonathan Brightbill of Winston & Strawn and Sarah Buckley of the United States Department of Justice
