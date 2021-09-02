CMC Warns of Profits as Trading Volumes Decline After Frenzy





Dealers work at their desks as screens display market data following Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit ‘Plan B’ vote at CMC Markets in London, Britain on January 30 2019. REUTERS / Dylan Martinez

CMC says market activity is moderate

Stocks fall 27%, worst day since 2016 September 2 (Reuters) – Online broker CMC (CMCX.L) cut its annual profit forecast to 80 million pounds ($ 110 million) on Thursday after market volatility eased from the extreme levels earlier in the pandemic, triggering a 27% drop in its share price. CMC, which allows investors to trade complex financial instruments on its platforms, said overall market activity has been subdued over the past two months, leading to lower trading volumes between new and existing clients. The company’s stock plunged 27% to its lowest level in more than a year on the London Stock Exchange at 10:00 GMT, heading for its worst day since late 2016. “CMC cannot escape the downturn in business activity,” Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a note. Among the reasons for the drop, he cited customers taking vacations after pandemic restrictions were eased, which means they have less money to spend on investing as well as less time. CMC and the industry at large benefited from high volumes as fears over the economic impact of the health crisis boosted volatility, while a so-called “GameStonk” retail frenzy on Wall Street during lockdowns took hold. also helped. Activity slowed as government support measures and vaccinations eased concerns about a prolonged economic downturn. The CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), or Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell to 16 from a high of 85 last year. CMC, which expected more than £ 330 million in net operating income for its fiscal year through March, now reports it will be between £ 250 million and £ 280 million. The number of customers remains up by about a third from pre-pandemic figures, while assets under management are near record levels, the company said. Operating costs for the current year will be slightly higher, although this will be partially offset by lower marketing costs due to lower activity, CMC added. ($ 1 = 0.7247 pounds) Reporting by Chris Peters & Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

