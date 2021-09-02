Business
Midlife crisis on the London Stock Exchange
Some organizations have nothing more to do in life than just exist. To take London Stock Exchange (LSEG), which sits between buyers and sellers of securities, taking a small share of the privilege. Yet if the LSE did not exist, it is questionable whether it would still need to be invented. After more than 200 years of fulfilling this function of market fit, or something very similar, it seems that it is no longer enough to compete in the modern world.
CI TIP:
To sell
To
8 054p
Bull points
- Costs could drop faster than expected
- Quasi-monopoly data source
Bear points
- The balance sheet bears enormous risk of depreciation
- Savings too expensive to deliver
- Refinitiv’s initial euphoria wore off
- Management has a lot to improve in a short period of time
As this magazine reported, companies are increasingly finding other ways to raise funds through venture capital funds, private equity investors, or even direct-to-consumer crowdfunding initiatives. The result is that the number of listed companies raising funds through a stock exchange listing has steadily declined in a surprisingly short period of time. According to Statista, in just over half a decade, the number of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, including the junior market, rose from 2,429 to 2,010 in July, with the recent increase in IPOs in fintech-led stock market. an otherwise downward curve.
In such a context, it is therefore not surprising that LSE management felt they had to do something big and eye-catching to reposition the company. What came as a shock, however, was the scale and scope of the gamble management made on its takeover of Refinitiv, the piece of business and market information from Thomson Reuters which, through its Eikon system, provides the trading terminals found in brokerage houses and banks around the world. Refinitiv’s $ 27 billion ($ 19.5 billion) price tag was eye-catching enough, as were the $ 1.1 billion in fees the LSE reportedly paid its advisers, but the deal also highlights the premium that the information commands. Data terminals and subscriptions are a critical cost for any financial services company or information provider, and LSE’s revenue share from information services has been steadily increasing since 2008 and already accounted for 42% of pre-launch sales. transaction (see table). It is estimated that this percentage will increase to 75% once Refinitiv is fully integrated.
The LSE is not the only exchange with cotton on the value of the information that its members generate and consume. The Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges have steadily increased data prices over the past few years, resulting in lawsuits being filed with the U.S. securities regulator by some of their members alleging market abuse. There is no suggestion that the LSE has a similar adversarial relationship with its data clients.
A matter of writes
The concern is the size of the Refinitiv deal and the sheer amount of intangibles it has filed for bankruptcy. Over $ 32 billion in intangible assets to the latest published interim results explicitly tie any issues that might emerge within Refinitiv with the possibility of write-downs if even the lowest performance benchmarks are missed. Impairments of intangibles and goodwill are often dismissed as irrelevant non-monetary items (bosses are always ready to disclose underlying performance if reported profits are affected), but they represent a tangible measure of performance. failure or even an immediate cash cost. Under IFRS accounting standards, companies have no choice but to write down goodwill if necessary; the International Accounting Standards Board recently rejected any return to annual depreciation as an option for accounting for goodwill.
This is why the ghost of Vodafones missed the Mannesman takeover during the height of the telecommunications boom. The goodwill impairment of $ 28 billion recorded in 2006 is still the largest on record.
A warning sign of impending write-downs is that the return on assets (ROA) ratio is starting to decline. This is an indicator that acquisitions are not generating the expected revenues. The LSE currently has a constant ROA of 0.06% on a rolling 12-month basis, with the low number reflecting the relative small size of its net income compared to its now large asset base. It will take two or three sets of results before directly comparable numbers are generated and the ROA evolves to reflect Refinitiv’s additional revenue.
Is Réfinitiv all good?
Whether this was a big deal was the only real option, or whether a smaller tranche of targeted acquisitions would have been a better decision is a moot point. Yet, there is plenty of research to suggest that companies that make large acquisitions in one year will see their stock prices significantly underperform their peers the next year, as integration costs and operational issues sap time and money. management energy.
Current evidence suggests that integrating Refinitiv does not provide the benefit savings that might have been expected. The disclosure in March of a potential price tag of $ 1 billion ($ 850 million in capital expenditures and $ 150 million in operating expenses) for annual savings of $ 125 million caused LSE’s share price to drop by its most sharp drop in percentage in 20 years. This award can, in part, be attributed to years of underinvestment in Refinitivs products during its ownership by Thomson Reuters, which never really took the form of a merger. Refinitiv is also very decentralized with respect to the LSE command and control structure.
This leaves unanswered questions about the quality of Refinitiv and its core products. Without the fact that almost everyone is working from home, Eikons’ regular groans down again would be almost audible on the streets of the City of London, after a series of major blackouts over the summer that have put customers’ patience to the test. That operational point aside, the question of whether Refinitiv is a stable asset is much more important. The terminal market is competitive, with Bloomberg, FactSet and S&P Global competing for all of these corporate subscriptions. It is also, according to recent research, largely in deficit in growth. According to Exane BNP Paribas, major data providers grew between 0 and 3% in 2020, which suggests that Refinitiv must achieve a solid year in 2021 to reverse the prevailing trend. Then there is the rise of “alternative data” flows developed for smartphones. Alternative data is an interesting area. Most likely, however, it would be dominated by the big tech companies if they chose to invest heavily in the concept.
Chances are, a buyout premium will bottom out below the LSE share price in the short term, and whatever the issues with Refinitiv, the stock market has little trouble making money. But the LSE is discovering that it is much more difficult to run a service than it is to simply activate the technology for other people’s trades. Becoming a provider and generator of data, rather than just a utility, is a big organizational change.
The main concern is that an operation of the size and complexity of Refinitiv, led by management with no history of delivering something so large and complex, introduces a risk factor for a company that has always acted as if the risk had happened to other people. Meanwhile, evidence of depreciation will quickly cap the share price, which the market has already done, and keep it within a set range. Getting out of this range will be a challenge even if Refinitiv’s Eikon displays perform as well as possible.
|Company details
|name
|Mkt cap
|Price
|52 weeks Hi / Lo
|London Stock Exchange (LSEG)
|40.8 billion
|8 054p
|10.010p / 6.854p
|Size / Debt
|NAV per share *
|Net cash position / Debt (-)
|Net debt / Ebitda
|On Cash / Ebitda
|810p
|-5.75 billion
|0.2 x
|90%
|Evaluation
|Before PE (+ 12 months)
|Before DY (+ 12 months)
|FCF Yld (+ 12months)
|VE / Sales
|28
|1.2%
|–
|11.5
|Quality / Growth
|EBIT margin
|ROCE
|5-year sales CAGR
|TCAC EPS 5 years
|–
|16.8%
|11.5%
|4.9%
|Forecast / Momentum
|Fwd EPS grth NTM
|Before EPS grth STM
|3 month old mom
|% change in EPS before 3 months
|17%
|12%
|6.4%
|1.5%
|End of year 31 Dec.
|Sales (billions)
|Profit before tax (billions)
|EPS (p)
|DPS (p)
|2018
|2.14
|0.84
|171
|59
|2019
|2.06
|0.98
|198
|69
|2020
|2.44
|1.07
|207
|75
|before 2021
|6.78
|2.03
|271
|91
|f’cst 2022
|7.26
|2.38
|302
|101
|chg (%)
|+7
|+17
|+11
|+11
|source: FactSet, adjusted PTP and EPS figures
|NTM = next twelve months
|STM = Second Twelve Months (i.e. in one year)
|* includes intangible assets of 509m or 849p per share
