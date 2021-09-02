Business
U.S. labor market ahead as weekly jobless claims drop and layoffs hit lowest in 24 years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell last week, as layoffs fell to their lowest level in more than 24 years in August, suggesting the labor market was progressing even as new COVID-19 infections increased.
The Department of Labor’s weekly jobless claims report on Thursday, the most current data on the health of the economy, also showed that the number of people registered as unemployed in the state fell to a 17-month low. during the third week of August.
The drop in layoffs should help allay concerns about the economy, even though August’s closely watched jobs report on Friday shows slowing growth in the non-farm payroll.
Whatever report tomorrow, keep in mind that the weekly unemployment figures indicate that the labor market screws continue to tighten, said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York City. There is no sign that the Delta variant is causing job losses across the country.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 14,000 to 340,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended August 28, the lowest level since mid-March 2020, when mandatory shutdowns of non-essential businesses were imposed to slow the first wave of coronavirus cases.
There were notable declines in claims in California, Illinois and Virginia, while Ohio and Missouri reported large increases. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 345,000 candidates for last week.
Claims fell from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020. However, they remain above the range of 200,000 to 250,000 considered compatible with healthy labor market conditions.
The latest wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and a severe shortage of workers have left some economists expecting moderate job gains in August. Labor market indicators last month were mixed, with a measure of factory employment contracts and private wages below expectations. But hiring by small businesses has accelerated and consumer views on the labor market have remained fairly optimistic.
Wall Street stocks were trading higher, with the S&P 500 index hitting a record high. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.
SHORTAGE OF WORKERS
While last week’s claims data has no bearing on the August employment report, as it falls outside the survey period, applications have tended to decline. last month. The claims report showed that the number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid plunged from 160,000 to 2.748 million during the week ended August 21, the lowest level since mid – March 2020.
Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 750,000 jobs last month after increasing 943,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
We expect the jobs report to show the economy continued to create jobs at a rapid pace in August, defying outbreaks of COVID-19 Delta variants across the country, said Julia Pollak, economist. chief at ZipRecruiter.
This optimism was underscored by a separate report released Thursday by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, showing that job cuts announced by U.S. employers fell 17% to 15,723 in August, the number the lowest since June 1997. So far this year, employers have announced 247,326 job cuts, down 87% from the same period last year.
The pandemic has disrupted the dynamics of the labor market, creating shortages of workers even as 8.7 million people are officially unemployed. There was a record 10.1 million job postings at the end of June. The lack of affordable child care, fears of contracting the coronavirus, generous federally funded unemployment benefits, and pandemic-related pensions and career changes have been blamed for the disconnect.
The labor shortage is expected to ease from September. Government-funded unemployment benefits expire on September 6 and schools reopen for in-person learning.
But the surge in COVID-19 cases could cause some people to be reluctant to return to the workforce. The claims report showed that approximately 12.2 million people were receiving benefits under all programs as of mid-August. That number is expected to drop sharply after government programs expire next Monday, which will affect around 7.5 million people.
About 25 states led by Republican governors ended the expanded benefits several months ago. These measures have not led to an increase in hiring, leaving some economists to warn of expectations of an increase in the labor pool.
Many states have already terminated programs prior to the federal expiration, but so far we have yet to see clear changes associated with terminating these programs in many of the different variables we have studied, a said Daniel Silver, economist at JPMorgan in New York. .
The labor market recovery is gaining momentum despite a slowdown in economic activity caused by the latest wave of coronavirus, easing fiscal stimulus and supply constraints. As extended benefits expire, weekly unemployment checks for nearly 3.0 million people will be cut by $ 300, which economists say will hurt consumer spending.
But the moderation in growth should be mitigated by a reduction in the trade deficit. The trade gap narrowed 4.3% to $ 70.1 billion in July, the Commerce Department said in a separate report on Thursday.
Economists sharply reduced their estimates of gross domestic product for the third quarter to an annualized rate of 2.9%, from a pace as high as 9%. The economy grew at a rate of 6.6% in the second quarter.
The slowdown is not widespread and primarily reflects the return on investment from stimulus spending and ongoing supply issues, said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley in New York City.
Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci
