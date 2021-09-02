EU decision on euro clearing will take months, CFO says





European Commissioner for Financial Services, Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness speaks at a press conference on promoting the openness, strength and resilience of the system European Economic and Financial Council in Brussels, Belgium, January 19, 2021 at the headquarters of the European Union. Kenzo Tribouillard / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

LONDON, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – It will take months for the European Union to decide whether banks can continue to clear derivatives in London, the EU’s chief financial officer said on Thursday, a sign that Brussels is maintaining the pressure to transfer its activities to Frankfurt. A European Commission task force examined how trillions of euros in interest rate swaps could be transferred from London to give EU regulators a direct say in the activity. “We will have in the next few, let me say months rather than weeks, to revisit the time horizon here, but we have not taken any decisions,” European Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said at the time. of an event of the Bruegel think tank. Industry officials who attended the meetings said the EU executive appeared surprised by widespread opposition to mandatory migration, saying it depended on customers, although some sort of solution to save the face is required. Since Britain left the EU completely last December, clearing houses there have had a temporary authorization from the EU to continue serving EU customers until June 2022. LCH, the euro swap clearing firm owned by the London Stock Exchange, is expected to give three months’ notice to EU clients if a decision on access is not made by March. The EU wants to build more “autonomy” in its capital market to end dependence on the City of London, still the largest financial center in Europe. EU securities regulator ESMA is expected to reach conclusions by the end of the year on whether LCH or other UK clearers are so ‘systemic’ that EU activities should be transferred to the bloc. “It is often suggested that everything is fine, why would you do anything? McGuinness said. “Everything is fine today, but when things go wrong, could we guarantee that Europe would be on par with the UK in the event of a problem, and where do we look out for our interests in making sure that we don’t depend too much on some infrastructure for our stability? “ Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/eu-ruling-euro-clearing-take-months-financial-chief-says-2021-09-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos