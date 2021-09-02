Understanding the FDA Fast Track

ComirnatyPfizers, recently renamed COVID-19 vaccine, recently became the name heard around the world after receiving full FDA approval.

Many celebrated the news, grateful to see official agencies hailing the public’s path through the pandemic and back to normalcy. Others saw it as a signal to get vaccinated, leading to a 17% increase in the number of Americans receiving their first dose.

Others have become curious, if not worried. A landmark vaccine has been approved to fight a landmark pandemic in historical time.

Among these celebratory, curious and worrying reactions to Comirnaty’s approval, one seems most appropriate: confidence.

How can the public be sure that vaccine approval did not come with shortcuts or overlooked risks?

The FDA has a proven approval process to ensure that a new vaccine is safe and effective, and available when you need it most, like in a pandemic: the fast lane.

Move at Operation Warp Speed

On May 15, 2020, President Trump announced Operation Warp Speed. Amid an accelerating pandemic with no approved vaccines available, the announcement suggested nothing short of its name: accelerated efficacy. Specifically, the company has challenged agencies and businesses to tackle the pandemic in record time by preparing to deliver 300 million doses of a safe and effective vaccine in less than a year.

Getting a safe and effective vaccine against a new virus in Americans’ immune systems in less than a year seemed unimaginable. But advances in vaccine technology; global cooperation of scientists, researchers and innovators; and the readiness of federal agencies has collectively accepted the challenge.

As Dr Nancy Pook, Medical Director of the Emergency Network at Kettering Health, explained, as our world moved rapidly to eradicate the tangible threat of the pandemic, the FDA and other organizations had to adapt while ensuring that quality measures are in place.

And in December, the FDA cleared the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine for emergency use. The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), while not an approval, meant that the FDA determined that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks.

The fight against the pandemic had begun. And COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declined between January and June 2021.

Switch from emergency use to fully approved use

Then, in May, a year after the launch of Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer sought FDA approval.

Although the Pfizers vaccine had already gotten the FDA nod for emergency use, its potential approval still required the full extent of FDA scrutiny. The agency, Dr Pook shared, takes a holistic approach to the efficacy and safety data initially provided with the initial vaccine studies.

The approval process involves teams of FDA experts analyzing all clinical and trial data for a vaccine, communicating with vaccine development officials, inspecting a company’s facilities, and determining safety. and the effectiveness of a vaccine.

Most requests for approval, however, are not submitted in the throes of a nearly two-year pandemic with countless lives at stake.

For the Pfizers vaccine, if the FDA were to process the thousands of reams of data (including data collected from millions of fully vaccinated U.S. citizens), inspect the facilities where it is made, and determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and do it to help the United States respond to the pressures of the pandemic, it should involve all available hands to help.

To do this, the FDA can grant an expedited designation.

Go to the FDA fast lane

In 1997, Congress affirmed the need for the FDA to speed up its approval process when it’s necessary by the Food and Drug Administration Act (FDAMA).

Because viruses do not wait for the conventional vaccine approval process, through FDAMA, the FDA may grant certain designations to a vaccine that is still in clinical trials. when

No approved alternative exists, establishing what the FDA calls an unmet medical need. The available data on the vaccine show that its benefits will outweigh the risks, both known and perceived.

Pfizer applied for and received the expedited designation in july 2020, as Operation Warp Speed ​​was gaining momentum.

When a vaccine receives the FDA’s expedited process, it allows

The possibility of a sliding revision. A business can submit parts of its application throughout the process rather than waiting to complete the application and wait for its review.

Early and frequent communication between the FDA and the company developing the vaccine throughout the application process.

The ability to add other approaches, such as priority review, which Pfizers vaccine received in July 2021, speeding up approval of its completed application.

The expedited designation allows for safe implementation as well as ongoing monitoring, Dr Pook said.

With the FDA’s fast-track designation, followed by its priority review, the Pfizers vaccine (now called Comirnaty) received full resources from the FDA.

It was really a hands-on approach, an FDA representative said.

On the way to tomorrow

The mixture of celebration, curiosity and concern for Comirnaty’s approval makes sense. A world-class business has happened in record time, and just as hospitals are finding their hallways filled with patients on ventilators.

At the top of this list, however, is confidence.

A necessary step has been taken towards a tomorrow when a pandemic of almost two years is the news of yesterday. Certainly, this is only one step. But it is a monumental stage at high speed.

(Have questions about Comirnaty? Email FDA at [email protected])