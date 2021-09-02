Renovacor, Inc. Completes Combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. and will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Renovacor, Inc. (Renovacor), an early-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies for devastating diseases of the cardiovascular system and central nervous system resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE: CHAQ) (CHAQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Chardan Capital Markets (Chardan). Renovacor, Inc., the combined company, expects to begin trading its common shares and public warrants under the ticker symbols RCOR and RCOR.WS, respectively, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 3, 2021. Renovacor will continue to operate under its existing management team led by Magdalene Cook, MD, its CEO.

The business combination was approved by the shareholders of CHAQ at an extraordinary meeting held on September 1, 2021. The transaction had been previously approved by the shareholders of Renovacor. Gross proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $ 95.1 million, including $ 30.0 million from the concurrent closing of a previously announced private placement in a public equity financing (PIPE).

A group of leading investors helped fund PIPE, including RTW Investments LP, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Chardan Healthcare Investments, Acorn Bioventures, Innogest Capital and Longview Ventures (a subsidiary of Broadview Ventures). Other leading investors participating in the business combination include 683 Capital, Affinity Asset Advisors, Altium Capital, Ikarian Capital, Sio Capital Management and South Ocean Capital Management.

With this transformative transaction, Renovacor enters the public market in a strong financial position and supported by a syndicate of high quality investors, said Dr Cook. This will serve us well as we work to bring our lead product candidate, REN-001, to clinical practice, advance our broader pipeline, and solidify our role as an industry leader in the development of innovative genetically-derived therapies for diseases. cardiovascular. I would like to thank the entire Renovacor team, our CHAQ partners and our new and existing shareholders for their support in pursuing these objectives. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as we seek to leverage our unique therapeutic approach to address the unmet needs of patients with BAG3-associated diseases.

Jonas Grossman, President and CEO of CHAQ, commented: We believe Renovacor’s strong development strategy, experienced management team and world-class scientific advisors will position the company for lasting success. We anticipate that the additional financial flexibility offered by its public listing and concurrent funding will accelerate the development of the Renovacors pipeline to create much-needed therapies for patients, while potentially generating significant long-term shareholder value.

REN-001 is an AAV-based gene therapy targeting monogenic disease, BAG3associated dilated cardiomyopathy (BAG3 DCM), a rare form of genetic heart failure. BAG3 DCM is an area of ​​high unmet medical need, as it has a five-year survival rate of less than 50% and an average age of onset of 38 years. Renovacor plans to submit an IND for REN-001 in BAG3 DCM in mid-2022 and start of a phase I / II clinical trial shortly thereafter. In addition to this main program, Renovacor is advancing other preclinical pipeline programs targeting cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases associated with abnormalities of the BAG3 gene expression and function.

The gross proceeds of approximately $ 95.1 million from the business combination and the PIPE transaction will provide an expected cash flow path to fund Renovacors’ planned operations through 2023.

Chardan acted as mergers and acquisitions advisor and placement agent for CHAQ. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel for CHAQ. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as legal counsel for Renovacor.

About Rénovacor

Renovacor is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV-based gene therapies for BAG3 diseases associated with gene mutations in areas with high unmet medical needs. The therapeutic orientation of Renovacors is initially focused on cardiovascular diseases, with a program of BAG3 dilated cardiomyopathy associated with a mutation. For more information, please visit www.renovacor.com. No part of the Renovacors website is incorporated by reference or otherwise considered to be part of this press release.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

CHAQ was a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of completing a merger, acquisition or similar business combination. CHAQ was founded and sponsored by Chardan. CHAQ is Chardans’ sixth listed acquisition vehicle. No part of Chardan’s website is incorporated by reference or otherwise considered to be part of this press release.

