Business
Stocks clear afternoon stumble to end slightly higher | Nation & World
The stock market recovered from an afternoon slump on Thursday and ended with modest gains, enough to set more records for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite.
Investors had a new set of economic data to weigh in assessing the economic recovery, but much of the focus will be on a key Labor Department employment report on Friday.
Trade remains calm as the summer holiday season draws to a close and Wall Street heads for a three-day weekend. Activity is expected to resume next week once traders return from vacation. Typically, September is one of the most volatile months in the markets.
The S&P 500 rose 12.86 points, or 0.3%, to 4,536.95, breaking a record set on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.29 points, or 0.4%, to 35,443.82. The Nasdaq rose 21.80, or 0.1%, to 15,331.18, also setting a record.
Smaller company stocks have outperformed the rest of the market, indicating that investors are feeling encouraged by the outlook for the economy. The Russell 2000 Index rose 16.96 points, or 0.7%, to 2,304.02.
Healthcare companies made big gains and energy stocks gained ground with a 2% jump in oil prices. Insurer Anthem rose 3.7% and Exxon Mobil rose 2.4%. The values of technology and communications have plummeted.
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low and another sign that the labor market is rebounding steadily after the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a preview of what traders expect on Friday, when they receive the August jobs report from the Ministry of Labor. Economists expect US employers to have created 750,000 jobs last month, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.2%.
This jobs report will be closely watched by investors for its potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s way forward in supporting the economy. The central bank has indicated that it may start to cut back on its monthly bond purchases, but will likely keep interest rates low until it is comfortable with a market rally in the l ‘use. Low interest rates were a key factor in the broad market’s strong gains throughout the year.
The market is expected to stay on track because of the Fed, but the risk lies on the inflation side, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.
Inflation remains a concern as supply chain issues are driving some companies to raise commodity prices. These problems have been particularly painful for industries that rely on computer chips, where the shortage is worsening and forcing major car manufacturers to reduce on production, including General Motors and Ford. The problem is compounded by the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, which has hit workers at factories in Southeast Asia hard.
The housing market, where rental and house prices have risen, is also a key metric to watch, Hatfield said, as it could push inflation up until 2022 and put the brakes on the whole. market when the Fed eventually eases its low interest rate support.
Bond yields were stable. The 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.29% from 1.30% the day before.
Several companies have made significant gains through a mix of earnings and trading news. Baxter International rose 4.8% after the medical products company said it was buying Hill-Rom for $ 10.5 billion in cash. Signet Jewelers rose 5.7% after reporting strong second quarter financial results.
Virgin Galactic Holdings fell 3% after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded space flights after learning that the ship carrying founder Richard Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees swerved off course when it descended to earth in July.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyunion.com/news/nation_world/stocks-trim-gains-keeping-s-p-500-hovering-near-record-high/article_bc62aa04-a241-5140-845f-3db4b9c8bf5b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]