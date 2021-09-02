Xi plans new Chinese stock exchange to boost small businesses

BEIJING : China will set up a new stock exchange in Beijing to finance innovative small businesses, President Xi Jinping said, as Beijing tries to increase the role of equity financing in its financial system.

Xi gave no date for the creation of the new board or any other details, but said he would provide a platform for innovative small and medium enterprises. “China will also deepen reform” of the National Equities Exchange And Quotations Co., or NEEQ, a Beijing-based exchange that was launched in 2013, Xi said in a speech Thursday in the Chinese capital.

The Chinese government has said it wants to increase the share of equity financing in its bank-dominated financial system as part of a campaign to reduce debt levels in its economy, and recently introduced rules making it more difficult for companies that manage consumer data to register abroad. . Washington had given Chinese companies listed in the United States a three-year period to allow inspection of their financial audits, backed by a threat of delisting.

China currently has two main stock exchanges, in Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen. The selected companies currently traded on the NEEQ will be listed on the Beijing New Stock Exchange, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the nations’ stock markets, said in a statement after the speech. The Shanghai Stock Exchange launched a council known as STAR Market in 2019 to provide funding for technology companies.

The deepening of the reform of the NEEQ and the creation of the new stock exchange is an important measure to implement our national development strategy focused on innovation and continue to cultivate new engines of development, ”said the CSRC in a separate press release. It is also an important measure to deepen the reform of the financial supply. “

The NEEQ – also known as the New Third Board – was designed to have less stringent listing requirements than China’s two major stock exchanges. It has had liquidity issues since its launch, which has led to a high proportion of stocks that are not actively traded. The Board of Directors launched NEEQ Select, a new tier with more stringent registration requirements, in 2020.

Xi has not commented on any of the recent regulatory moves to curb internet platforms and education companies that have rocked financial markets in recent months.

Speaking at a government-led summit on trade in services, Xi highlighted China’s gradual opening up to foreign investment in service sectors such as finance and health care, where Beijing sees the introduction of foreign competition as a key element in the modernization of its economy.

Xi said China will continue to open up services by exploring “the establishment of a designated innovation zone for trade in services and through a nationwide negative list.” Such lists have already been published by China to name the areas where investment is prohibited, with investment in other areas being allowed.

China is willing to work with all parties to continue open cooperation, “Xi said, adding that China will share the opportunities for developing trade in services, to promote the recovery and growth of the world economy. .

The collapse of international tourism, which has plunged the world due to the pandemic, has affected global trade in services. China’s services imports and exports fell 15.7 percent year-on-year to 4.6 trillion yuan ($ 712.5 billion) in 2020, mainly due to the sharp drop in tourism, according to figures officials.

Because Chinese tourists spent far more abroad than overseas tourists spent in China, the country recorded a persistent deficit in trade in services, exceeding 1.5 trillion yuan in 2019. This deficit s has been reduced in recent years due to rapid growth in services exports, in part due to the overseas success of technology companies such as TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd.

China strictly restricts access to foreign companies in certain sectors such as digital services, thereby barring overseas social media platforms such as Facebook Inc. from serving consumers in the country. The country has more restrictive policies on trade in services than the average seen in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to an index compiled by the club of mostly wealthy economies. However, China has strategically opened up some sectors in recent years, and its restriction on trade in services has seen one of the largest declines of any country since 2014, according to the OECD.

