Apple introduces digital driver’s licenses in 8 statesExBulletin

George Frey / Getty Images Eight states will begin rolling out a new feature that will allow users to add their driver’s license and state credentials to Apple Wallet for iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce the feature, Apple announced Wednesday, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will follow thereafter. States have yet to say when they will start making digital identifiers available, but once they do, the Transportation Security Administration has said it will allow travelers to use them at checkpoints and lanes. security at some airports. “Adding driver’s licenses and state credentials to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision to replace the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple for Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. . Adding a license or ID will work the same as adding a debit or credit card to Apple Wallet, but Apple has said it is rolling out a few requirements for additional security. After users scan their credentials on their iOS device, they will be asked to take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification. As an added safety measure, users will also be asked to perform a series of face and head movements during the installation process. The company said customer data is “encrypted and protected against tampering and theft,” ensuring that only the owner who has added the ID to their iPhone or Apple Watch can see the ID. And it’s designed so that users can present their digital credentials at TSA checkpoints without having to pull out physical ID cards or hand over their Apple devices. The new ID feature will be available with the latest version of the iPhone software update this fall.

