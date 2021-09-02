UPDATE 2-Xi says China to create Beijing Stock Exchange for SMEs





* The Beijing Stock Exchange will be the main platform for innovation-driven SMEs * Securities regulator says “excited” about prospect * The president was speaking at the opening of a huge trade fair in Beijing (adds statement from securities regulator, comments from Xi) BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday announced that the country will establish a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China’s two main stock exchanges are located in the financial center of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland’s border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Trade in Services Fair (CIFTIS), Xi said China will continue to support innovation-driven SME development. This would be done by “deepening the reform of the new third council and making the Beijing Stock Exchange the main platform serving innovation-driven SMEs,” he added. Reuters reported in March that China was considering setting up an exchange to attract overseas listed companies and bolster the global status of its onshore stock markets, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The sources then said that improving Beijing’s existing stock exchange for small and medium-sized businesses, known as the new third board, was among the options being discussed. China’s securities regulator said establishing a Beijing stock exchange would help deepen structural reforms on the financial supply side and improve capital market systems. In a statement issued shortly after Xi’s remarks, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said its executives were “excited” by the prospect, that they would study the president’s proposal in depth and put it into practice. resolutely implemented. “Small and medium-sized businesses can do great things,” the CSRC added. In other comments to his speech to mark the opening of CIFTIS, a trade fair in Beijing, Xi said China would “create more opportunities for cooperation by strengthening support for the growth of the services sector in the countries. of the Belt and the Road “. The Belt and Road Initiative is Xi’s signature trade and infrastructure program. China will support Beijing and other localities in “aligning national rules with those of high-level international free trade agreements and in building digital trade demonstration zones,” the president added. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; written by Tom Daly Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/1-xi-says-china-set-124216164.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos