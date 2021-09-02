FirstFT: China to create a new stock exchange

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to hear about world news.

China will establish a new stock exchange in Beijing as part of an attempt to deepen the development of small and medium enterprises and its capital markets.

Xi Jinping, president of China, told an international trade fair yesterday that the new stock exchange in the capital would be the main platform to serve “innovation-oriented SMEs.”

The announcement marks the latest efforts by China in a long-term campaign to develop its onshore capital markets. Attention has increased in recent months following growing regulatory oversight of offshore listings in the US and China, which has cast doubt on the long-term future of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street. .

The launch also comes as Xi’s government has implemented a series of regulatory and policy reforms in recent weeks. A crackdown that initially targeted fintech lending and antitrust abuse has spread to companies across all Chinese industries.

Xi also signaled a sharp shift towards wealth redistribution as part of an offensive against the powerful business elite. Alibaba yesterday pledged 100 billion Rmb ($ 15.5 billion), the equivalent of about two-thirds of its net income last year, to projects that support President Xi’s call Jinping for more “common prosperity” as he seeks to defuse Beijing’s scrutiny of technology. sector.

Five other articles in the news

1. WhatsApp fined 225 million euros for GDPR violation WhatsApp has been fined € 225 million for violating EU data privacy law by not telling its users how it shared their data with its parent company Facebook. This is one of the biggest fines related to the General Data Protection Regulation to date.

2. China warns US that tensions threaten fight against climate change China warned the United States that a “strategic miscalculation” in its relationship with Beijing had fueled bilateral tensions that risked derailing high-level talks aimed at tackling the global threat of climate change.

3. Supreme Court Allows Continuation of Texas Anti-Abortion Law Joe Biden has accused the United States Supreme Court of unleashing “unconstitutional chaos” after issuing a ruling allowing Texas, the second most populous state, to enact a law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

4. Singapore puts Binance on investor alert list The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Binance may have violated local regulations, making the city-state the latest global regulator to crack down on the international crypto exchange.

5. UN warns of looming food crisis in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan, said most children under five suffer from severe malnutrition, while a third of the population already suffers from hunger. Read the rest of our coverage of Afghanistan on FT.com.

The UN says more than half of children in Afghanistan “don’t know if they’ll have a meal tonight” © AFP via Getty Images



Coronavirus digest

asian countries were among the most effective in dealing with the first wave of Covid-19, but the Delta variant is now wreaking havoc in the region.

Millions of Indian children are returning to class for the first time in 18 months, as schools closed since the start of the pandemic begin to reopen.

North Korea refused a batch of 3 million vaccines made in China.

Malaysia set a ceiling price in stores of RM 19.90 (less than $ 5) for Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits, with the goal of facilitating home testing.

Two doses of the vaccine halve the chances of becoming long Covid, according to a study.

The day to come

Economic data Wall Street shares rose yesterday ahead of the US jobs report released today, while Europe awaits retail data. A number of IHS / Markit services industry PMI reports are also due to be released today from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, UK and US states. -United.

Biden visits Hurricane Ida that hit New Orleans US President Joe Biden is going travel to louisiana as it recovers from Category 4 Hurricane Ida that hit the Gulf Coast this weekend. In New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, at least 22 people have died in flash floods after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped record rainfall in the region yesterday. (CNN, FT)

What else do we read

Repression in China is not the solution to video games The introduction of new technologies often provokes moral panics. To this list, we must now add the Chinese repression of video games. But escape entertainment can have real social and mental benefits if used wisely, writes John Thornhill.

How Angela Merkel shaped a generation – and Europe With Germany’s federal elections this month, Merkel will step down after nearly 16 years in power, marking a critical turning point in the country’s post-war history. What do the young people of the Merkel generation think of her heritage?

Young Germans grew up in a country which, under Angela Merkel’s leadership, became richer, more diverse, more economically powerful and more engaged in the world © Bonn-Sequenz / ullstein bild / Getty Images



Russia begins to sow the seeds of “wheat diplomacy” Russia is slowly forging its way through Eurasia, Africa and Latin America as an agricultural export powerhouse as it seeks to reduce its dependence on oil, identify new markets and expand its global diplomatic reach. Some even predict that Russian grains will become the Kremlin’s new oil.

NFTs are transforming the art market for young novice buyers Digital tokens provide a way to buy and hold shares in instantly recognizable works by bankable international artists as NFT funds gain popularity, especially among high net worth young investors.

Brixton: Black Silicon Valley? “As a black founder, you are more likely to get skin cancer than to fund,” says Karl Lokko. The London investor and his partner want helping black-led start-ups access funding by creating Europe’s first group of venture capital funds “run by black founders for black founders”.

Movies

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out these six offers. Danny Leigh Reviews Annette, Shorta, Value, Here today, Fires and The nest

Michael Keaton (left) as Kenneth Feinberg and Stanley Tucci as Charles Wolf in the 9/11 drama “Worth” © Netflix via AP



