Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,795.12, up 105.54 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 1.85%, to $ 23.71 on 14.2 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down four cents, or 2.05 percent, to $ 1.91 on 9.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 7.94 percent, to $ 2.31 on 6.5 million shares. Orea Mining Corp. (TSX: OREA). Materials. Up 4.5 cents, or 27.27 percent, to 21 cents on 6.5 million shares. NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 9.33 percent, to $ 6.80 on 6.4 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 62 cents, or 5.91 percent, to $ 11.11 on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX: CM). Up to 50 cents to $ 145.70. CIBC has signed an agreement to acquire the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio and become the exclusive issuer of Costco Mastercard cards in Canada as part of a campaign to diversify its card portfolio. The bank did not disclose financial terms, but said the wallet includes millions of credit cards with more than $ 3 billion in outstanding balances. The deal will help CIBC expand its non-travel-oriented cards and open the possibility of attracting Costco cardholders to other CIBC products, said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, head of personal and commercial banking at the bank, in a statement Thursday. The bank says Capital One Costco Mastercard cardholders can continue to use their current card until they receive their new CIBC Costco Mastercard, due early next year. The bank said it will announce details of the card rewards in the coming months. The new CIBC Costco Mastercard will offer rewards for purchases at over 100 Canadian Costco warehouses and Costco.ca, as well as serve as a Costco membership card. The deal adds a Mastercard offering to CIBC’s Visa card portfolio, including its Aventura and Aeroplan travel rewards card and Dividend cash back cards. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Up to 16 cents to $ 129.65. Oxford Properties and co-investor CPP Investments are considering the sale of Royal Bank Plaza in Toronto. Property management firm says it hired RBC Capital Markets and CBRE to pursue a potential sale of the plaza at 200 Bay St. Randy Hoffman, senior vice president of Canadian affairs at Oxford, says his firm is exploring the sale because it wants to capitalize on the demand for well leased and located offices and to continue to diversify its portfolio. Oxford has owned the esplanade since 1999 and in 2005 RPC Investments became a co-investor. According to Oxford, the square comprises more than 139,354 square meters of space spread over two towers and a retail hall. Oxford says the Royal Bank of Canada leases 40 percent of the space. BRP inc. (TSX: DOO). Up $ 11.84 or 11.1 percent to $ 118.17. BRP Inc. reported second quarter profit of $ 212.9 million, up from $ 126.1 million a year ago, and raised its profit guidance for the year. The maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos says it earned $ 2.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, compared to $ 1.43 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totaled $ 1.9 billion, compared to $ 1.2 billion. On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $ 2.89 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from normalized earnings of $ 1.14 per diluted share a year ago. In its outlook, BRP says it now expects its full-year normalized earnings per share to be between $ 8.25 and $ 9.75, up from its earlier forecast. from $ 7.75 to $ 8.50. The company also updated its revenue forecast to forecast an overall increase of between 27-35% over its previous expectations for a gain of between 28-33%. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

