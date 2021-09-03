Business
Hong Kong biotech listings set to increase in 2021 as city sues New York for nascent industry fundraising crown
The number of pre-revenue biotech companies looking to list in Hong Kong could nearly triple this year, pushing the city closest to New York as a global fundraising center for pharmaceutical developers and medical device manufacturers, according to the local exchange operator.
At the annual HKEX Biotech summit on Thursday, officials from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the city had 29 new applications to list pre-returned biotech companies in the pipeline, in addition to 10 initial public offerings already made by their peers this year. This compares to 14 announcements in all of 2020.
The growing number of share sales by biotechnology companies that have yet to make a profit will help the city maintain its position as world’s leading stock exchange for IPOs.
Already the largest biotech fundraising center in Asia, Hong Kong is striving to overtake the Nasdaq to become the world leader. Biotech listings in the United States raised a record $ 18 billion last year, according to Bloomberg. This compares to the US $ 12.6 billion raised in Hong Kong.
“Biotechnology and healthcare will be a key driver of growth in the region in the years to come, helping us to shape Hong Kong as a market of the future,” said Laura Cha, President of HKEX. “We will continue to improve the breadth and depth [of the market], and bring dynamism and diversity to our markets, making us more attractive and competitive for biotechnology companies in China and beyond. “
Hong Kong has seen rapid growth in the number of health care listings, Cha said. There are some 70 healthcare companies, each with a market capitalization of over US $ 1 billion currently listed on the city’s stock exchange.
Overall, IPOs in the city jumped 85% in the first seven months of 2021 from a year earlier.
The coronavirus pandemic fueled demand for biotechnology and healthcare listings, which represented a third of the total in Hong Kong in the first half of the year.
The IPOs of New Horizon Health, a provider of cancer screening, and dental care company Angelalign Technology, have been overbought several thousand times.
Three years ago, significant reforms to the registration requirements for healthcare companies laid the groundwork for the enrollment boom. They have opened the door for companies like drug developers to sell shares to the public with no previous income or a history of profit.
Former CEO of the exchange operator Charles Li, who oversaw the redesign in April 2018, predicted last September that HKEX would become the top fundraising and trading center for biotech companies in five to 10 years. years.
The tension between Washington and Beijing is also helping the cause of Hong Kong. This has forced many Chinese companies to revise their listing plans in the United States, with Hong Kong widely seen as a great place for healthcare companies to issue their shares.
Some 90 percent of Chinese healthcare companies in Lilly Asia Ventures’ portfolio have indicated that they intend to go public in Hong Kong, according to the fund’s founder and managing partner, Shi Yi. Nasdaq would have been the only choice five years ago, he told Thursday’s forum, as mainland China still has stricter rules for pre-recipe biotech companies.
“I think 90% of them say they want to go to Hong Kong because it’s reliable and because it has good exposure and also because you have a good investor base. They understand no only the history of China, but also understand the medical side of it, which these investors tend to come from the global side, ”he said.
