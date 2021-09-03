McDonald’s ice machines reportedly under FTC investigationExBulletin







Brandon Bell / Getty Images I scream. You shout. We’re all screaming… in sheer rage that the McDonald’s ice machine is broken again. It is now well known to connoisseurs of the frozen desserts of the fast food giant that McDonald’s ice machines often break down. Technical issues that regularly happen to gear can make McFlurries, shakes and other treats inaccessible. McDonald’s has recognized the problem. But customers don’t like it. The problem has become so widespread that there is even a online tool that allows you to track failed machines across the United States. Now the authorities would be on the case. According to a report in The Wall Street JournalThe Federal Trade Commission contacted McDonald’s franchise owners over the summer to seek information on broken ice cream machines. McDonald’s franchisees have long complained about machines, the newspaper reported, which require an overnight cleaning cycle that can fail and require repair by a technician. Biden administration takes a closer look at manufacturers The move comes as the Biden administration is looking generally at whether manufacturers have blocked homeowners from repairing broken products themselves, the newspaper said. Advocates of the “right to repair” movement say companies should not prevent users and independent technicians from repairing modern products, especially consumer electronics. The FTC declined to comment on the report. In July, the commission announced that it intensify law enforcement efforts against manufacturers who imposed repair restrictions on businesses, government agencies, workers and consumers. McDonald’s doesn’t think it’s investigated In a statement, McDonald’s USA said it had no reason to believe it was under an FTC investigation. “Nothing is more important to us than meeting our high standards of food quality and safety, which is why we work with fully approved partners who can reliably deliver safe solutions at scale,” indicates its press release. McDonald’s said it understands the frustrations surrounding broken ice machines and is implementing several solutions, including new training for workers and regular maintenance checks on the machines. To note: McDonald’s is one of the financial backers of NPR.

