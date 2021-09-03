This massive market could increase Apple’s stock

The arrival of fifth generation (5G) smartphones has not only supercharged Apple‘s (NASDAQ: AAPL) largest product line – the iPhone – but also allows it to expand its operations and relax its pricing power in a market where it has always struggled.

India is one of the biggest examples of how 5G smartphones have changed Apple’s fortunes in a historically tough market. The price sensitive nature of Indian customers has made it difficult for Apple to become a major player in India so far, but that seems to be changing. Indian Business Daily in English Economic times reports that Apple is on track to record $ 3 billion in revenue in India in the current fiscal year that ends in September.

Let’s see why this is such a big deal for a tech giant that has generated nearly $ 350 billion in total revenue in the past 12 months.

Apple has set foot on gas in India

Quoting a CyberMedia Research report, Economic times points out that Apple’s revenues in India could jump 60% this fiscal year. For comparison, the iPhone maker saw a relatively modest 29% revenue increase last year in India.

Such impressive growth appears to have been sparked by the launch of Apple’s 5G iPhones last year. The iPhone 12 went on sale in India in October 2020, and the device appears to have given Apple a tremendous boost in the fortunes of the country thanks to the strong demand for 5G smartphones there.

India is the world’s fourth-largest market for 5G smartphones, according to market research firm IDC. 5G device shipments to India could reach 40 million units this year, down from just 3.5 million units last year. The interesting thing to note is that 5G networks have yet to launch commercially in India, but consumers are willing to spend more money to sustain their new smartphone purchases.

IDC points out that the average selling price of a 5G smartphone in India is $ 410. That’s significantly higher than the average smartphone selling price of $ 156 in India in 2020. The increase in spending on 5G smartphones in India is proving to be a tailwind for Apple.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s smartphone shipments in India in the second quarter of 2021 were up 144% year-on-year. The company had a 49% market share of the premium smartphone segment which includes devices priced above 45,000 Indian rupees (around $ 612 at the current exchange rate).

This is an indication that Indian consumers are not shy about spending more money on Apple’s 5G compatible iPhones. It also explains the impressive revenue growth expected from Apple in India this fiscal year, which is the company’s first with a 5G smartphone in its portfolio. The good part is that Apple could see such impressive growth in India for years to come. Let’s see why this could be the case.

The big picture

The Indian 5G smartphone market is still in its early stages of growth, which is not surprising as the commercial rollout of 5G networks is still at least a year away. Ericsson estimates 5G subscriptions in India could reach 330 million by 2026, representing 26% of the country’s total mobile subscriptions. Thus, the 5G smartphone market in India is expected to experience multi-year growth.

This bodes well for Apple, as its 5G smartphone portfolio is set to improve this year and next with the addition of new models that would cover a wider price range. For example, the release of the 2021 iPhone models next month would make existing iPhone 12 devices cheaper. The two-year-old iPhone 11, for example, is currently priced at 54,900 Indian rupees (under $ 747) – a 15% discount from the device’s original price of 64,900 rupees when it was purchased. launch in 2019.

The iPhone 12 is currently priced at Rs 69,900 in India, which means it may become more accessible once this year’s models launch. Additionally, supply chain gossip suggests Apple is working on an entry-level 5G iPhone that could go on sale next year. The company is expected to offer the iPhone SE – which starts at $ 399 in the US – 5G processing, which could help it attract more customers to its fold in a price-sensitive market like India.

The current generation iPhone SE can be purchased for 32,999 Indian rupees (under $ 450) from e-commerce sites such as Flipkart in India. A similar price for the 5G-enabled iPhone SE may help Apple move more volumes into the Indian market and grab a bigger slice of the country’s growing 5G smartphone pie.

All in all, it won’t be surprising to see the $ 3 billion in revenue Apple is expected to generate in India this year rapidly escalate in the years to come.