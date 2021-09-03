Biden administration operates emergency oil stockpile amid Louisiana gas crisis





The SPR, a complex of deep underground storage caverns on the Gulf Coast containing more than 600 million barrels of crude, is reserved for emergencies and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida appears to be one of them. .

President Joe Biden alluded to the move earlier Thursday, saying he asked Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to consider using the Strategic Oil Reserve “to keep gas going. power the pumps “.

The release of oil from the SPR, which holds more than 600 million barrels of crude, could alleviate some of the immense pressure on the region’s energy system after being directly hit by the Category 4 storm. Nine Louisiana refineries are partially or totally closed. Regulators said Thursday more than 93% of Gulf of Mexico oil production remained offline, up from around 80% on Wednesday. And gasoline prices have climbed nearly four cents a gallon over the past week to $ 3.18, according to AAA . That’s just below the seven-year highs reached last month. “It makes perfect sense. Give refiners oil if they need it immediately, and they can get it when the going gets tough,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at CNN, told CNN. Oil price information service. A spokesperson for the Department of Energy said the emergency measure was aimed at alleviating logistical problems caused mainly by the closure of parts of the Mississippi River as several sunken ships were still blocking the river. ExxonMobil’s XOM Relief is structured as an exchange , as a loan. In that case,The Baton Rouge refinery will receive 1.5 million barrels to fill a deficit when it reopens. But Exxon will have to replace the oil, at a premium, in about two to three months, the Energy Department spokesman said. “They are in a bad situation” The Energy Ministry said it is encouraging refiners to prioritize gasoline in the affected region and remains committed to supporting those efforts through options, including the SPR. SPR’s move comes as gas station outages in Louisiana persist and now a few gas stations in Mississippi started reporting lower outage levels on GasBuddy. Drivers who find gas stations with fuel face very long queues that can last eight or nine hours. “They are in a bad situation. They have no electricity. The roads are not functional. This place has been creamy,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA. In August 2005, the Bush administration operated the SPR after Hurricane Katrina cause serious damage to the energy industry. The Trump administration did the same after Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. “Cut the bottlenecks” Long before the hurricane hit, the federal government planned to sell RPD crude this fall. Speeding up that timeframe could make crude available to refiners dependent on pipelines or waterways that have not yet restarted or reopened. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN that operating the SPR could ease the pressure on the system, especially if refineries in Louisiana begin to reopen in the coming days. “After a disaster, reduce the bottlenecks,” De Haan said, adding that he had heard some refineries worrying about where they would get their oil from due to logistical problems caused by the storm. “Why not open the SPR? It’s not perfect. But it may be an option for some refineries.” However, operating the SPR will not be a magic wand, especially given the power outages and port closures. Some analysts have expressed skepticism about the move. “The lack of gasoline is not due to a lack of crude oil supply. It is due to refinery failures,” said Richard Joswick, global head of petroleum analysis at S&P Global Platts, in a e-mail before the announcement of the decision. “Releasing crude oil from the SPR will not help gasoline.” Restoring power is the key Yawger, Mizuho’s executive, doesn’t think running the SPR makes sense as those barrels would still need to be refined. And the barrels of the SPR’s salt caverns require even more refining than the average barrel. Instead, Yawger said the federal government should offer emergency tax incentives to encourage tankers to haul more fuel to Louisiana. And he said authorities must put the power grid back into service. “You have to get the electricity situation under control. You need electricity to make all of these things work,” he said. Gas stations cannot pump gasoline without electricity. Refineries cannot produce more fuel without electricity. And if there is no electricity, tankers cannot refuel at the shelves of terminals that dispense fuel. White House officials insist the administration is laser-focused on bringing the energy situation back online. “We know there is a lot to do in this response on our part. We need to restore power,” Biden said Thursday. EPA, regulation of truck drivers has been lifted The federal government has also taken other measures to alleviate fuel shortages. The Internal Revenue Service lifted some tax penalties in Louisiana on Wednesday evening, paving the way for more types of diesel to be sold at gas stations, many of which are running out of diesel. Biden said he has asked the Transportation Department to renew a statement that would increase the number of hours a truck driver can drive. This is essential given the continuing shortage of truck drivers in America. The trade group that represents fuel traders and convenience store chains applauded the Biden administration for renewing this statement and including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the list of essential supplies. “Allowing drivers to occasionally work longer hours will reduce the number of trucks and drivers needed to carry the same amount of fuel,” Ryan McNutt, spokesperson for the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA ). “At this time, SIGMA believes that the actions taken by the federal government are sufficient,” McNutt said, adding that if the power outages continued, further action may be required. Citing “extreme and unusual circumstances of fuel supply”, the Environmental Protection Agency also waived certain environmental regulations in Louisiana and Mississippi to help boost supply. Kloza, the OPIS analyst, suggested that the EPA should consider pulling the same leverage elsewhere. “They could do it in pretty much every coastal state from Louisiana to Maine and not face a backlash,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/02/business/gas-louisiana-biden-spr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos