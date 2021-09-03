US vows to keep gasoline afloat as oil rigs slow restart after Ida





US lends 1.5 million barrels of oil to Exxon for gasoline

Four days after Ida’s exit, 94% of Gulf oil production down HOUSTON, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – U.S. oil and gas companies on Thursday scrambled to restart offshore operations after Hurricane Ida, and the White House authorized the release of emergency fuel stocks as the scale of storm damage was becoming more apparent. Ida’s winds of 240 km / h (150 miles per hour) directly affected America’s energy infrastructure. Much of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil and gas production has gone offline as energy companies struggled to conduct aerial surveys and send workers overseas. Their efforts were hampered by damage to land terminals and base sites. According to the US Bureau of Environmental Safety and Enforcement, only a quarter of the 288 rigs evacuated last week had crews to restart production. Main offshore producer Royal Dutch Shell said 80% of its offshore production remained closed and damage to a rig was discovered during an aerial investigation. EMERGENCY RELEASE Exxon Mobil’s Baton Rouge refinery will get 1.5 million barrels of crude from U.S. emergency stocks to produce gasoline, the Energy Department said after President Joe Biden ordered the department to ” use all tools, including the strategic oil reserve, to maintain gasoline. Read more [nL1N2Q423F] Crude production off the Gulf Coast of the United States provides about 16% of the country’s daily production. Efforts to start pumping have been slowed down, with offshore workers dealing with damage to their homes and helicopter companies struggling for fuel. As of Thursday, 1.7 million barrels of daily production was offline, 94% of the region’s production offshore, as well as 91%, or 2 billion cubic feet, of natural gas. Production losses increased compared to the previous day. Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a vital offshore logistics hub where Ida made landfall, was left without power or water and its roads littered with debris. There were no major obstructions to its main waterways, a port official said. “COMPLETELY DISTURBED” “The area is completely devastated,” said Tony Odak, COO of Stone Oil Distributor, a major fuel supplier to the offshore industry that was relocating some activities to western Louisiana. The fierce Ida winds injured crew members of a drilling vessel and damaged the vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the Noble Corp Globetrotter II incident, an official said. A cutter and a plane were sent to escort the damaged vessel to port. Read more Most of Louisiana’s ports, including the Port of Baton Rouge and New Orleans, were reopened to shipping on Thursday, the coast guard said. A failed transmission line in the Mississippi River limited access to four refineries west of New Orleans, including Exxon’s refinery in Baton Rouge. CONCERNS ABOUT GASOLINE Seven oil refineries that produce gasoline and fuels could be out of service for up to four weeks due to a lack of electricity and water. The storm destroyed factories in southeast Louisiana operated by Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), Phillips 66 (PSX.N), Valero Energy (VLO.N) and PBF Energy (PBF.N). “Like everyone else, we are awaiting the results of the utility company’s damage assessment and their plans to revitalize the grid,” said Michael Karlovich, spokesman for PBF Energy, which has shut down its 190,000 barrels per day in Chalmette, Louisiana. , refinery on Sunday. When crude supplies are restored, refinery operators who shut down before the storm face the dangerous task of igniting huge boilers and pressurized tanks used to produce fuel. Most refinery accidents happen during shutdowns or restarts. Crude prices rose more than $ 1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the economy and a weaker dollar. Read more Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Erwin Seba and Marianna Parraga; written by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bill Berkrot and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

