Virus threatens to slam job market as unemployment aid expires
Delta involves a bumpy road until the public decides they need to put the public health crisis behind them and that means vaccinations, said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consultancy firm RSM, which advises businesses in the middle market. It is now in the hands of the public, not policymakers.
The increase in coronavirus cases has led key forecasters to reduce their economic outlook for the third quarter, although many see the economy picking up steam after that. Goldman Sachs, for example, cut its growth forecast from 9% to 5.5% for the July-September period, saying the impact of the Delta variant was turning out to be a little bigger than expected.
There is a growing pile of data highlighting the effect of the coronavirus resurgence, with some showing a slowdown in the labor market: the number of working employees fell 4% from July to August, and the number of open businesses has fell 2.5%, according to planning software company Homebase.
The decline was most severe in the entertainment industry, where job growth fell 35% in the month, and in hospitality, where it fell 20%. And payroll processor ADP found this week that private sector jobs increased by just 374,000 last month, largely missing economists’ expectations.
Consumer spending too slowed down in July, with fewer people go to restaurants. And hotel occupancy rates at the end of August were down more than 9 percent from the same week in 2020.
More generally, consumer confidence fell more than 13% in August to reflect the least favorable economic outlook in more than a decade, according to the University of Michigan consumer confidence index. Richard Curtin, the chief investigative economist, said part of it was an emotional response, reflecting dashed hopes that the pandemic would end soon and that life could return to normal.
The White House and its allies are playing down concerns about the economic effect of the Delta variant, instead focusing on passing infrastructure legislation through Congress and now that the problem is the coronavirus, not the sub-economy. underlying.
A White House official said the administration had always known that returning a once-in-a-century pandemic would be a huge undertaking. And Jason Furman, one of President Barack Obama’s top economic advisers, close to Biden’s White House, said if Friday’s employment figures would give the clearest indication of Delta’s major influence. on the recovery, the fallout will be temporary. .
It gets us from very, very fast, to very fast, Furman said. Nobody talks about it by subtracting jobs. It’s just a question of, is this slowing the pace of job growth? “
Of course, other indicators point to continued growth in many sectors. Demand for workers remains strong and active online job listings rose 13% across the country from July to August, according to ZipRecruiter, an online job search platform. The pace of vaccinations is also increasing, and coronavirus cases appear to be starting to stabilize two areas of progress that, if continued, would also have a major economic benefit.
Still, rising coronavirus cases and the blow to the economy could worsen the outlook for the unemployed, just as expanded federal unemployment benefits are set to expire across the country. It is estimated that 7.5 million workers will lose access to additional aid when programs established by Congress at the height of the pandemic end on September 6, according to an analysis by Andrew Stettner, senior researcher at the Century Foundation .
This is a five-alarm fire that treated like nothing had happened, he said. It is an act of political negligence to allow a record number of workers to be completely cut off from unemployment benefits as the Delta variant rises, undermining the economic progress we have made.
The Supreme Court’s decision to block the federal moratorium on evictions, which some estimates could see at least 750,000 renter households losing their homes this year, has further clouded the economic outlook.
Congress created three federal unemployment insurance programs to respond to the wave of pandemic-related layoffs under the CARES Act of March 2020. Collectively, the three programs gave the unemployed an additional $ 300 per week, expanded benefits to those who, for example, were not eligible; and lengthened the duration of state unemployment insurance.
Lawmakers have extended these programs several times throughout the pandemic. But amid complaints from low-wage industries about a labor shortage and 26 states that decided to end their participation in the programs earlier, the White House or Capitol Hill had little desire to continue the programs another time.
While Conservative lawmakers have argued that the programs are too generous and prevent people from returning to work, research suggests their removal may actually have the opposite effect: forcing more workers out of the workforce and reducing strongly economic spending.
According to research by Arindrajit Dube, professor of economics at UMass Amherst, only one in eight workers who lost unemployment benefits when their state terminated programs prematurely had found a job in August. He estimates that when programs are completely halted on Labor Day, it could cut spending in September and October by as much as $ 8 billion.
Perhaps that will create a headwind for the recovery, Dube said. “The idea was that this would speed up the recovery in employment, I think that’s probably too optimistic.”
The risk to the labor market as the fall approaches is less that the Delta variant will lead to a reduction in hiring demand and more that the supply of labor could remain scarce if the increase in cases pushes workers to stay on the sidelines. Despite the increase in vaccinations, the number of people unemployed mainly because they feared catching or spreading the coronavirus climbed between late July and mid-August, from 2.5 million to 3.2 million, Data from the US Census Bureau shows.
This marks an increase of almost 30% in two weeks, underscoring the concern of some economists and employers that even after unemployment assistance expires, hiring problems could persist.
At the same time, the uncertain nature of returning to school for unvaccinated children may also hamper the return to work of parents, especially mothers, and their participation in the labor market could decline if epidemics in schools lead to the sending children home.
It is difficult for parents (especially mothers) to fully engage in work with this kind of uncertainty, said Misty Heggeness, a senior economist at the Census Bureau who has done extensive research on women in the workforce. , in an email. With the spread of the Delta variant in August and September, these types of situations are more and more likely.
Rebecca Rainey contributed to this story.
