17 Labor Day Mattress Best Sellers of 2021

Getting a restful night’s sleep is so important to a person’s overall mental and physical well-being, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to find. Something that might help? An update of the mattress. Luckily, there are plenty of mattress sales this Labor Day to help you find the perfect bed for you.
We’ve rounded up 17 Labor Day mattress sales, with prices reflecting discounts on queen mattresses, which will not only save you money, but also help you get the rest you deserve.
Everything is fine
For the holiday weekend, Allswell is offering 15% off all mattresses, including the popular Supreme Allswell, with the code LABORDAY2021. Get 25% off everything else on the site with the same code.
Amerisleep
You can mark 30% off any mattress and two free pillows (valued at $ 130) at Amerisleep until September 7th.
This means that its most popular model, the AS3, starts at $ 804 for a queen, down from $ 1,149, saving you $ 449.70. And the AS2 model, designed specifically for back sleepers, is now $ 734, up from $ 1,049.
Lawyer
The organic mattress retailer offers $ 150 off all organic and hybrid latex mattresses with the code LABOURDAY, and $ 250 off Organic luxury plush mattress with the code LUXE250.
Avocado also offers a supplement 5% discount on the whole site for verified educators, military, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses.
Bear mattress
At direct retailer Bear Mattress, you can get 20% off sitewide, and you’ll get two free Cloud pillows with your mattress purchase valued at $ 100 with code LD20.
The original Bear mattress is now at 25% off, with its most luxurious model, the Hybrid bear. Bed bases and accessories like ultra-plush mattress topper and weighted blankets are also 25% off.
Beautyrest
Save up to $ 700 on Beautyrest mattress, including the Harmony Lux Hybrid, which is now $ 1,499, up from $ 1,599.
Bed bath and beyond
The mega-retailer is offering 15% off Casper beds, like the Nova Hybrid Snow mattress, which used to cost $ 2,595 but is now at $ 2,205.75 for a queen.
Casper
From today until the holiday weekend, Casper is offering 15% off the Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid models, as well as the refreshing Snow versions of both.
Save up to $ 400 with brands most popular sleep set, which includes a mattress, box spring and mattress protector. The queen package is now $ 1,194.40, down from $ 1,493. Marks Original Hybrid Mattress, which has over 1,000 5-star reviews, is down to $ 930.75 for a queen starting at $ 1,595.
Eight Sleep
The mattress that promises to keep you cool and monitor your health, the Pod mattress, is $ 150 off until September 5, then on September 6, this savings drops to $ 200. If you miss your chance on Labor Day, the sale runs until September 12, with $ 150 off. You can also find accessories at 20% off on purchase.
Helix
To have $ 200 off any mattress purchase over $ 1,750, $ 150 off when you spend $ 1,250 and $ 100 off any purchase, plus two free Dream pillows with every mattress order. Use codes LDS200, LDS150 and LDS100 to unlock savings.
Leesa
The direct-sell mattress brand is offering up to $ 500 off their mattresses, including free pillows! The original starts at $ 949 for a queen size, up from $ 1,099, and the luxury hybrid The legend starts at just $ 1,549 for a queen, up from $ 1,949.
Macy’s
The historic retailer offers big deals in all categories this labor day weekend, and its mattresses are no exception. You will find offers like the Serta Perfect Sleeper Cozy Escape 15 Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress Set for $ 747 (initially $ 1,819) and Dr. Oz Good Life 12 Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress for $ 767 (originally $ 1,779).
Mattress company
The well-known mattress retailer is going big for the holidays with up to 50% off a selection of mattresses from its top-rated brands, while supplies last, until September 6.
You will find 50% discount Sleepys Memory Foam Snug ($ 399.99, originally $ 799.99), 50% off Memory foam sleep ($ 599.99, originally $ 1,199.99), 50% off Sleepys Memory Foam Curve ($ 699.99, originally $ 1,399.99) and 30% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte ($ 629.99, originally $ 899.99).
Tempur-pedic
The mattress brand is offering up to $ 700 off select Labor Day adjustable mattress sets, and a $ 300 gift of accessories of your choice with your mattress purchase, simply use code 300FREE or select a Tempur-Ergo electric base to get $ 300 off the base automatically.
Tuft and Needle
The online bedding retailer is offering 15% off select products, including Hybrid and Mint mattresses, over the holiday weekend. Designed for superior comfort, the Mint Mattress has multiple layers of memory foam to give you a restful night’s sleep. Get it for the reduced price of $ 1,015.75, down from $ 1,195.
Go to sleep
Vaya is offering $ 300 off any mattress, plus free shipping and returns, with code VAYA300.
Known to offer lots of bounce and plush, a large 12 inch bed Vaya mattress now goes for $ 599, up from $ 899. You also get two free pillows with your purchase, valued at $ 140.
Wayfair
The online retailer offers up to 70% discount on all product categories and has many great offers on mattresses like the 9-inch Wayfair Sleep Medium Hybrid Mattress for $ 279.99 and the Beautyrest BR800 14 ” Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress for $ 799.99 (originally $ 1,307).
Friday
There’s big Labor Day savings at Zoma, with $ 150 off all mattresses, plus free shipping and returns, with code LD150.
The brand’s Zoma mattress, which is packed with tech to relieve pressure point pain and keep you cool, now costs just $ 799 for a queen, down from $ 949. And the Hybrid Friday, which combines both foam and springs for extra bounce, is reduced to $ 999 for a queen, down from $ 1,149. Your mattress purchase also includes two complimentary memory foam pillows, valued at $ 130.
