Biden administration discusses whether to scale back ambitious Covid-19 vaccine booster plan





This stems from fears that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may be ready to recommend booster shots for those who have received the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, an official familiar with the discussions said. At present, the agency does not have enough data on Moderna to make this recommendation, according to the official. The New York Times was the first to report on the discussion.

A person familiar with the matter said there was a meeting between senior federal health officials and White House staff on Thursday to discuss the issue of the recall. At the meeting, officials warned that it may take longer before enough data is available to recommend boosters for all adults, the person said.

FDA officials previously tried to get the White House not to set a specific date when people should expect Covid-19 booster shots, but they still did.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients and federal health officials have repeatedly said the September 20 recall rollout is pending FDA and Centers for Disease approval. Control and Prevention of the United States. White House spokesman Chris Meagher echoed those thoughts on Friday.

“We have always said we will follow the science and this is all part of a process that is now underway. We are awaiting a full review and approval from the FDA and a recommendation from the (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) When that approval and recommendations are made, we will be ready to implement the plan that our nation’s best doctors have devised to stay ahead of this virus, ”Meagher said in a statement. The FDA is already evaluating data submitted by Pfizer / BioNTech for approval of a booster dose. Moderna said on Wednesday it began submitting data to the FDA to support giving a booster dose of its vaccine to people six months after their second dose. The FDA’s Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biologics is due to meet on recalls on September 17. The FDA still does not have enough data on the Covid-19 booster injections, acting FDA commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said Thursday, despite the White House slated start date of September 20. “Why would you announce that? Well, we have to have a plan and the plan would involve vaccinating huge numbers of people in the United States with a booster dose,” Woodcock told WebMD’s Dr. John Whyte at the time. of a virtual interview. published online Thursday. “We have to make a plan before we have all the data and I think, John, that’s what confuses people,” Woodcock said. Woodcock added that while the FDA does not yet have all the data it needs on booster doses, studies are forthcoming. “It’s true that we don’t have all the data,” said Woodcock. “We don’t have all the boost data, all the safety data, etc. These studies have been completed and should be available to the FDA soon.” It is likely that three doses of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will end up being the recommended full regimen to protect people from Covid-19 infection, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Thursday, noting that it is up to the FDA to make the final decision. Fauci pointed to two Israel-based studies that showed decreased infections in people who received a third injection. “But I have to say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not be at all surprised if the adequate complete vaccination regimen is probably three doses,” said Fauci, director of the National Allergy Institute. and infectious diseases. during the White House Covid-19 response team briefing. Waiting a few months between doses allows the immune system to develop a full and mature response, which is then aided by a boost, he said. “It’s completely understandable that the results I just reported from the Israeli boost are so spectacular,” Fauci said. “And we are all hoping and I think we have good reason to believe that it won’t be a strong response, but that it will actually be long-lasting, and if it is long-lasting then you will most likely get a dose of three regimens. being the routine diet. “ Much of it relies on the data Moderna and Pfizer present to support their FDA applications, he said. If the FDA and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approve a booster dose, the federal government will promote it, Zients said. “Once the FDA and ACIP make their recommendations on the boosters, that same intensity of operations, coordination and partnership will be applied to the boosters campaign,” Zients said. Johnson & Johnson is also investigating the possibility of adding a second booster dose to its single injection vaccine. This story was updated with additional details on Friday.

