The Audi Grandsphere concept is the company’s vision for an autonomous luxury future





Audi hasn’t released anything like a fully autonomous car yet, but the Grandsphere concept plays with the idea of ​​how we interact with vehicles when the driver doesn’t need to actually drive. Much like the recently unveiled Audi Skysphere Concept, which envisioned a sports car in which driving is optional, the Grandsphere Concept envisions a luxury car where the driver can simply ride.

And while Audi engineers have yet to drive the Grandsphere, automotive interior designers are playing with the possibility.

Usually in large, spacious luxury cars, the backseat is where you really want to be. These are the seats that recline like a first-class cabin, and this is where you might have access to a cooler and glasses to cool off. The front seats are also nice, but not as fun, because that’s where the serious business of driving takes place.

But it doesn’t take fun to take a back seat in the Grandsphere. The steering wheel and pedals fold into the dashboard and floor when the concept the car enters “stand-alone mode. “

Then the front seats can slide back and tilt. To leave the maximum possible space for these front seats, the rear seats are almost non-existent. There is just a small two-seater bench in the back, which hardly feels luxurious. The Grandsphere is about as long as an Audi A8L, Audi’s current long-wheelbase luxury car, but all that space is almost entirely devoted to the comfort of two people and, perhaps, a few other guests less. wealthy. The emphasis on front seat comfort allowed designers to give the four-door Grandsphere the sloping shape of a two-door passenger car. These two front occupants have access to a multitude of entertainment options. Between the seats, where most cars have a center storage console, there is a cooler for drinks and storage for glasses. The dashboard is made of light-colored wood without windows. In the “human-driven mode” of the car, gauges are projected onto the surface. When gauges are not needed, videos or reading material can be shown instead for driver and passenger enjoyment. Otherwise, pleasing abstract designs can fill the empty space on the dashboard. Meanwhile, rear passengers can enjoy a potted plant growing just behind the front seats. The Grandsphere is an electric car with an electric motor driving the front wheels and another at the rear, giving the car all-wheel drive. With no space needed for a large gasoline engine or transmission, the car’s cabin extends far to the front of the vehicle, providing ample interior space. Along with the technological advancements needed to ensure true autonomous driving, a car like the Grandsphere would also require regulatory changes allowing the steering wheel and pedals to be out of the driver’s reach.

