Do you have to pay rent if Hurricane Ida damaged your home? – Councilor Forbes
Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc this week, starting in Louisiana with remnants slamming the east coast, killing at least 45 people and causing major flooding and destruction along its wide path.
As areas like Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey begin to recover from unprecedented flooding on Thursday, more than a million people were without power along the Gulf Coast, where Ida made landfall for the first time on Sunday. Local authorities estimate that it could take weeks to restore power.
This means that many people are without electricity and face more rain and structural damage to their homes, which could lead to leaks and more flooding.
And for those on the Gulf Coast who fled their homes before the Ida strike, authorities are asking them to stay away until the area is safe as there are downed power lines, debris. and major flooding.
While some residents will be able to stay with friends and family during this ordeal, others will have to rent temporary accommodation or stay in hotels. Spending money on hotels or shared apartments on top of rent can add up, especially if your home is uninhabitable for weeks or more.
However, if you have taken out tenant insurance, your stay at the hotel may be covered by loss of use insurance. Typically, this type of coverage will cover some or all of the expenses you incur while you are unable to live in your home, which may include temporary accommodation, additional utilities, food, living quarters, and more. storage, pet boarding and moving expenses.
But for those who are not covered by insurance, these expenses will have to be paid out of pocket, including rent.
So who should pay?
Social media is buzzing with people wondering if they still have to pay rent even though they can’t live in their home.
The short answer is in Louisiana, you don’t have to pay rent if your house is uninhabitable due to a natural disaster, but you will have to break your lease.
Under Louisiana law, if you cannot use your home due to a force majeure clause that releases both parties from a contract or liability due to an event beyond their control, such as a natural disaster, you can then get out of your lease. However, you can’t just stop paying and expect to come back after the repairs are complete.
According to Article 2715 of the Louisiana Civil Code: If the alteration in the use of the leased thing was caused by circumstances external to the leased thing, the lessee is entitled to terminate the lease, but has no not entitled to rent reduction.
If you wish to opt out of the lease, you must write to your landlord immediately (text or email is acceptable, as long as you keep a copy for your records). Let them know that you want to terminate the lease because the property cannot be inhabited.
On the other hand, if you plan to live in the house after the repairs are done, you are still obligated to pay rent.
But even tenants who do not formally break their lease are likely protected from legal consequences if the property is damaged so badly that it would be dangerous to live there, says Greg Gouner, a lawyer in Baton Rouge.
Asking the tenant to take action to terminate the lease would be fine, but you can’t expect them to, Gouner says. If the landlord tried to collect the rent and the place was uninhabitable, the judge is likely to rule against them. I have represented landlords for over 20 years and have never had someone try to collect rent in a place the tenant couldn’t live.
Defining what is uninhabitable, however, can be tricky, says George Bernhardt, legal director of global real estate at Baker Hughes in Houston.
For example, a power outage of a few weeks may not classify a property as being in an uninhabitable state, but if the outage continues for months, a tenant might be able to argue their inability to live there.
Bernhardt says the more uninhabitable boxes a tenant can tick, the better their arguments for breaking a lease.
So if your electricity is cut and the water is not drinkable, it could lead you somewhere. Basically, the more you can show that the property cannot be safely occupied, the better your chances of getting out of the lease, says Bernhardt.
FEMA assistance is available for tenants and landlords
Eligible tenants and landlords can submit a claim assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA assistance includes financial assistance for temporary accommodation and home repairs.
People who live in parishes recently designated for individual assistance can apply for FEMA assistance. Parishes include:
- Ascension
- Hypothesis
- Baton Rouge East
- Oriental Feliciana
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- The fork
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Cut Point
- Saint Bernard
- Saint-Charles
- Saint Helena
- St James
- Saint Jean Baptist
- Saint-Martin
- Sainte Marie
- Saint-Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- Parishes of West Feliciana
FEMA advises people to seek help online at catastropheassistance.gov. If you can’t apply online, call 800-621-3362, which is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week.
Make sure you have the following information when you request help:
- A phone number where you can be contacted
- The address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are currently staying
- Social Security number
- A list of damages and losses
- If insured, policy number or agent and / or company name
If you have purchased home insurance, be sure to contact your insurance company as soon as possible and file a claim. Although FEMA does not cover losses covered by your insurance, it may still be worth asking FEMA if your insurance does not cover your basic needs, such as repairs or replacement of items like stoves and windows. .
