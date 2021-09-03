AREV appoints Brian Cameron as Chief Financial Officer





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sep 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (AREV or the Company) is pleased to announce Brian Cameron as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 2, 2021. Mr. Cameron has owned and operated a corporate finance consulting firm, Cameron & Associates, since 1983, with offices in Vancouver Canada, Seattle Washington and Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to forming Cameron & Associates, Mr. Cameron was employed by Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants and subsequently held various securities regulatory positions with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Vancouver Stock Exchange. Cameron & Associates provided strategic capital formation planning, business plan preparation, integration of private and public capital formation processes, educational support on capital formation processes for clients, formal business valuation services, technical report preparation, regulatory advice and regulatory conflict resolution for over 30 years. Mr. Cameron has served as Chief Financial Officer and / or Interim Chief Financial Officer for public companies in Canada and the United States as well as Corporate Secretary for certain client mandates. Regulation and compliance are what drives Cameron & Associate and the commitments made. The Company announces the resignation of Mr. Frank Phillet as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Phillet for his efforts and wish him good luck in his future endeavors. For more information, contact Mike Withrow, [email protected] 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevlifesciences.com On behalf of the Council, Mike withrow

CEO and director About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV is an early stage life science discovery company dedicated to providing solutions for public health through discovery, life science industry collaborations and agent elimination. pathogens. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in the phytomedical discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for associated neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations in human nutrition, including the late-stage development of a ready-to-use therapeutic food ( RUTF) for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and an enteral formulation targeting the long-term effects of chronic infections. AREV is dedicated to the design and implementation of innovations in rational drug design, motivated by the presentation of global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges for international human and animal health. AREV is a member of BIOTECanada and of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). The story continues NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

