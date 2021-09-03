Business
CDC, FDA want White House to slow deployment of COVID booster shots: Plans
Marie Altaffer / AP
Leaders of two federal health agencies are urging the White House to rethink its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosts from September 20.
Executives from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tell White House COVID-19 advisers that there is not enough data right now to make a general recommendation on boosters and what ‘It may be safe to start boosters with older people. adults first, pending FDA clearance. This is according to a source who is aware of the situation but is not authorized to speak publicly.
The development was first reported by The New York Times.
In mid-August, President Biden said the administration would begin offering boosters on September 20, pending clearance from the FDA and CDC. This would apply, he said, to people who received their second injection of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least eight months ago.
White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said based on data from the United States and Israel showing immunity begins to wane after six to eight months, a booster would be needed.
During a White House briefing Thursday to support a recommendation for boosters, Fauci presented additional data from Israel on the use of boosters in adults 60 and older.
The study involved more than one million people who had received a third injection of the Pfizer vaccine from the end of July. These results showed a strong immune response, Fauci said, adding that he believed a three-dose regimen of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would become “routine”.
Based on this and other data, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky have reportedly urged White House COVID-19 Advisor Jeffrey Zients to limit the deployment while more data is being collected on other age groups and to base the timing on conservative scientific data. analysis of existing data, much of which focuses on older people.
In a statement released earlier this week by the FDA, the agency’s chief vaccines officer Peter Marks stressed that the agency would follow its usual procedures, including calling an advisory board meeting on September 17 to consider data submitted by Pfizer. in support of a booster dose of his vaccine.
The administration recently announced a plan to prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or ‘boosters’, this fall, and a key part of that plan is for the FDA to complete an independent assessment and determination of the safety and effectiveness of these additional vaccine doses, “Marks said in the statement.
“The process of authorizing or approving the use of a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine involves each vaccine manufacturer submitting safety and efficacy data to the agency for support this use, ”he added. “The FDA is evaluating the data submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech in an additional biologic license application for its COVID-19 vaccine and will discuss it with the agency’s advisory committee to inform our decision-making. “
The focus so far on a booster dose has been on the two mRNA technology-based vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer was the first vaccine to receive emergency use clearance from the FDA and the first to gain full approval for use in people 16 years of age and older.
Moderna’s clearance followed a week after Pfizer’s last winter. Additionally, Pfizer’s clearance request for a booster dose was submitted to the FDA earlier than Moderna’s, so it is expected that any action from health agencies would come first for Pfizer and then for Moderna.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was cleared by the FDA several months later than the Moderna vaccine. Fauci and others said they expected people who received this single-dose vaccine would also need an extra dose as a booster.
