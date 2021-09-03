How Sea Limited Could Easily Achieve A $ 1,000 Billion Market Cap

This is a meteoric rise for Limited sea (NYSE: SE), the emerging Singapore-based gaming, e-commerce and digital finance giant. How magnificent? Well the shares went public on New York Stock Exchange at the end of 2017 to a market capitalization of just under $ 5 billion. Fast forward to today and we see Sea’s market cap just hit $ 180 billion, which is a 3,500% return in less than four years.

But with so much propulsion, does anyone think Sea will really be content with a market cap of $ 200 billion? Not likely. Management is more likely to aim to achieve a 1000 billion dollars market capitalization. Previously, this milestone had only been reached by half a dozen of the world’s best companies.

And the indications are that Sea could very well hit that mark. Here’s how.

A proven track record of overtaking established rivals

The rise of the sea can be attributed to a combination of formidable execution and formidable luck – but above all execution. Yes, the luck side of the equation, the rise of e-commerce and digital payments accelerated by the pandemic has contributed to Sea’s success, not to mention the increased engagement with its success. Free fire game platform by people stuck at home.

However, skill and execution had a lot more to do with it. After all, there are plenty of video game companies out there, but how many are hugely successful on their first release? Last quarter, Free fire achieved impressive milestones. Originally released in late 2017, the game garnered 725 million quarterly users in the last quarter, up 45% even from tough comparables in the pandemic year of 2020. Paid users have grown to nearly double of this rate, to 85%, improving the percentage of paying users. from 10% last year to 12.7% in the last quarter. The game has reached over a billion cumulative downloads since AlphabetGoogle’s Play Store, and it was the top-grossing game in Southeast Asia, India, and Latin America in the second quarter.

The gaming segment, called Garena, saw its revenue increase 166.8% year-over-year and bookings 64.8% last quarter, and its high EBITDA margins (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) enabled Sea to invest in its Shopee e-commerce and digital finance platforms SeaMoney.

For its part, Shopee continued to shine, with quarterly sales up 160.7% year-on-year. While Shopee is still producing heavy losses, revenue has outpaced growth in gross value of goods (GMV), showing that Shopee is still under-monetized and has the ability to increase take rates. Adjusted EBITDA loss per order fell from $ 0.51 a year ago to $ 0.41. In its core market of South East Asia, Shopee has become the # 1 e-commerce application in all countries in terms of users and time spent. This despite its late entry into e-commerce, which only started in earnest in 2015. Since then, Shopee has managed to overtake established competitors such as Lazada Group and Tokopedia, both backed by Ali Baba (NYSE: BABA) and have been working for a longer time.

Southeast Asian countries are diverse, so the fact that the Sea’s Shopee e-commerce platform is ranked first in the region and has outperformed its competition suggests that its strategy is working and could be applied to other markets.

Finally, Sea’s digital finance arm, although smaller, appears to be taking off. Total payments volume jumped 150% to $ 4.1 billion in the last quarter as Sea’s digital wallet increasingly became the go-to app for customers in the region. Notably, Sea management pointed out during the earnings conference call with analysts that at least 1 million young Malaysians, out of 1.7 million applicants, have chosen to receive their eBelia payments from the government through digital wallets. from Sea (eBelia is a Malaysian government program that encourages citizens to switch to all cashless transactions). In addition, Sea is implementing other ways to use SeaMoney off-platform, including a recent partnership with MasterCard which will allow customers to use SeaMoney at over 200,000 offline locations across the region.

Although SeaMoney is small today, remember that the growth of Free market (NASDAQ: MELI) has been attributed, in large part, to its MercadoPago digital payment platform, which has grown to be as large as its e-commerce platform, in large part due to the expansion of off-platform use cases .

New markets could pave the way for $ 1 trillion

As Sea continued to gain in its home markets in Southeast Asia, which could propel it to a valuation of $ 1 trillion would be Shopee entering more markets outside of Southeast Asia, in particular Latin America and India. These are two places where Free fire is a success, and each could provide an easy entry.

In this regard, Sea disclosed more information about its operations in Latin America in the last quarter, which began with an entry in Brazil in 2019. A year and a half later, Shopee was first in downloads in the shopping category in the country and had the second- most users in general. While Brazil appears to be gaining traction now, Sea has also set up operations in Mexico, Chile and Colombia this year, so more good news could come from the region.

Additionally, Shopee first set foot last week in India, another huge country with a rapidly growing gross domestic product (GDP) and where Free fire is a success. Sea has just launched a campaign to recruit traders in India and has started hiring staff. Unsurprisingly, the Sea share price soared on the news.

Despite having a massive population of 1.3 billion people – almost as large as that of China – India has a digital economy that is still significantly underdeveloped, with less than 3% of retail transactions. in line. That’s compared to 15% in the United States and a whopping 45% e-commerce penetration rate in China last year, according to eMarketer. Needless to say, e-commerce is generally expected to experience tremendous growth in India over the next decade and beyond.

When you look at Sea’s new markets, their combined populations and GDP compare quite well to that of China:

Country / region Population (2020) GDP (2020) South East Asia (SEA) 608.1 million $ 3.6 trillion Latin America (Latin America) 637.1 million $ 4.2 trillion India 1.380 billion $ 2.6 trillion SEA + LatAm + India combined 2.625 billion $ 10.4 trillion China 1.439 billion $ 14.7 trillion

As you can see, Sea is now in areas with a combined population roughly twice that of China; however, because these countries are less developed, their combined GDP is still around 30% lower than that of China. However, the markets of Southeast Asia, Latin America and India are expected to develop their digital economies much faster than the more mature China, likely with the help of investment and ingenuity from Sea.

Since the Chinese giants Alibaba and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) were approaching a trillion dollar market cap before the Chinese Communist Party launched its harsh regulatory campaign this year, it is no exaggeration to suggest that Sea could eventually hit that trillion dollar mark over the course of the next decade – especially since its operations resemble an Alibaba-Tencent combo, and its combined market opportunity now encompasses nearly twice the population of China.

So even though her inventory seems expensive today, Sea’s opportunity remains vast.