Travel volumes expected to remain high over Labor Day weekend – Macomb Daily

For Americans, Labor Day weekend is the last hurray of summer.

For many it is the last poolside party and the last family barbecue before fall arrives and the last chance for people to travel, whether it is a cabin in the north. Michigan or an out-of-state destination.

Come Tuesday morning, many will be back to work and school.

This year, the last weekend of September means a lot more, as many travelers cash in their vouchers for trips that were due last year, or book trips they delayed due to COVID-19.

AAA no longer makes formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, but the Auto Group Club expects travel volumes to remain high over the holiday weekend. Over the summer, AAA Travel bookings increased 11% from 2019 levels.

We are very excited about this weekend, said Kelly Cook of Clinton Township.

On Thursday afternoon, she and her boyfriend, Jeff Greschak, along with her daughter and boyfriend, Haley Cook and Ryan Alward from Rochester Hills, will board a plane bound for Europe.

Last year we were supposed to go to Mexico, but due to COVID it was all canceled.

Cook and his group make short trips all the time.

However, after the last cancellation they decided to save the vacation money they normally spend on small trips and book a big vacation instead. So let’s go to Dublin. Their trip will be an adventurous bus tour featuring all of Ireland’s hot spots such as Blarney Stone (near Blarney Castle) and Brazen Head, which is one of Dublin’s oldest pubs. Legend has it that those who kiss the stone will be endowed with the gift of chatter (great eloquence or skill in flattery). Their trip also includes a two-night stay at Fitzpatricks Castle.

I’m super excited, said Kellys daughter Haley, who traveled to Mexico in January and had no trouble coping with the restrictions required for COVID-19.

Alward is also excited about his first trip to Europe.

Seeing the castle is what I’m really looking forward to, he said.

They are not alone in their enthusiasm for travel.

There are a lot of people traveling this weekend, said Diana Leone, owner of Nana World Wide Travel in Clinton Township.

A couple from Macomb County left on a train trip to Alaska on Wednesday. Some of Leone’s other clients were heading to Las Vegas or resorts in Jamaica. Jamaican Tourism will be hosting a workshop for Detroit area agents who want to learn more about the deals they have to attract travelers.

I have a group that has a girls’ trip planned to Traverse City, Leone said. People always want to go elsewhere. They can’t wait to go.

Nana World Wide Travel has been helping them do this since 1963. Leones’ father Alexander Nasir founded the company in Detroit at a time when visiting the Holy Land in Tel Aviv was a trip on everyone’s list.

He used to charter planes to get there, Leone said, noting that at that time people could book an 18-day trip to Israel, including plane ticket, hotel and transfers for around $ 895 per person. That same trip now costs between $ 4,000 and $ 8,000.

Nana Travel had an office in a building on Washington Boulevard until the 1980s, when the building was transformed into a seniors’ condominium. That’s when the family moved into a renovated office building on Harper Avenue and have been there ever since.

Leone has owned the family business since his father died in 1998. Over the years the business has had to weather more than a few storms that have left travelers to the ground, including the reported SARS outbreak. for the first time in Asia in February 2003. Over the next few months, the disease spread to more than two dozen countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia before being contained, the same year. Then there was September 11 and the Gulf War, which prevented a lot of people from traveling. But none of them have been as bad as COVID-19, which once again only raised its head with a different face.

AAA Vice President Debbie Haas said that with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases attributed to the delta variant, some travelers are wondering whether they should take that last summer trip or continue with their future plans. of travel.

Whether and how to travel is a very personal decision. Most people who were planning to travel continue to travel, but are aware of taking precautions to protect themselves and others, Haas said. Popular summer destinations are Mexico, Hawaii, and popular cities in the United States, as well as cruises to Alaska, Greece and the Caribbean. My husband and I have just returned from a wonderful trip to Iceland which offers exceptional outdoor experiences and is easy to access.

Leone said she had also recently returned from a trip.

I was just on a Delta flight and everyone was wearing masks at the airport and on the plane, Leone said.

It was obligatory. Delta does a deep cleaning after every flight and she knows it after attending a trip that showed travel agents what they do to keep their passengers safe, but they also give everyone a wipe before they leave. sit down in case they want to do another sweep of their table and armrests.

Passengers traveling abroad must be tested for COVID and provide proof of negative results before boarding the airline. It has become common practice among a number of airlines and cruise ships.

Leone said Delta had really stepped up its efforts during the pandemic and had not only launched safe travel practices, but provided vouchers to people whose trips had been canceled due to COVID-19. These vouchers were only supposed to last for one year, but Delta has extended them due to the current situation.

They were rock stars, says Leone

Travel tips

One of the most important tips for travelers, according to experts at AAA Travel, is to stay informed. Among the sources of information besides your travel agent is advice provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Thursday, September 3, 2021:

Fully vaccinated people can travel within the country with little risk.

For unvaccinated people, they advise delaying the trip. In addition, some destinations and travel providers may require proof of vaccination prior to travel or to access certain locations and experiences.

Consider travel insurance to cover unforeseen expenses.

Travel insurance options may vary, but they potentially cover expenses related to the need to cancel or postpone your trip, flight delays or cancellations, and any additional hotel or transportation costs incurred. In the past, travel insurance generally did not cover epidemics or pandemics, but some providers have started to introduce plans that cover some losses due to COVID-19 or other epidemic illnesses and changing consumer expectations.

Masks are compulsory when traveling.

The CDC recently updated its guidelines on wearing masks, advising people in areas with high COVID-19 transmission to wear masks indoors, regardless of their immunization status. You will need to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other public transportation to, within or outside the United States, as well as at U.S. transportation hubs such as the airports and train stations. Additionally, some states and cities have updated their mask and other travel requirements. Since it will be necessary, it should be at the top of your packing list and include a number for each person traveling. Sheet masks are allowed on domestic flights, but some international destinations may require medical masks, so be prepared.

It’s also a good idea to bring sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health. For road trips, consider bringing water and extra snacks to reduce the need to stop during your trip.

Research your hotel to determine its security practices.

Due to the pandemic, consumers’ expectations for cleanliness during their stay have increased significantly. As a result, AAA has improved Diamond inspections. Hotels that meet AAA standards for cleanliness, condition and new surface cleanliness tests are now recognized as Inspected Clean and subsequently receive a Diamond designation.

The US State Department is also warning Americans about delays in processing passport applications. It can take up to 18 weeks to get your new passport and 12 weeks for expedited service. Therefore, it is recommended that you submit your passport application at least six months in advance of the intended trip.

For more travel information and tips visit: nanatravel.com; AAA.com Where cdc.gov