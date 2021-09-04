Allvue Files SEC Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering | Business





MIAMI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 3, 2021– Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. (Allvue), a leading provider of alternative investment technology solutions, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) of the United States regarding a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Allvue has applied to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ALVU. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as principal bookkeepers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities act as bookkeepers, and Piper Sandler, Stifel, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, CastleOak Securities, LP, CL King & Associates, Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers of the offer. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471 -2526, by fax to 212-902-9316 or by email to [email protected]; Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 888-603-5847 or by emailing [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by phone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Allvue Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to enable superior investment decisions by combining modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvues software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to deliver a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners , fund administrators and banks. Allvue was created in 2019 by the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is headquartered in Miami, Florida with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvues software solutions enable its clients to operate and grow their businesses more efficiently by automating manual processes, improving accuracy and consistency. data between workflows and providing enhanced analytics. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005445/en/ CONTACT: Rémy Marin, Prosek Partners [email protected] (646) 818-9298 KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE SOURCE: Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/09/2021 16:12 / DISC: 03/09/2021 16:13 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005445/en

