Is the US Stock Exchange open on Labor Day?

It’s unofficially last summer hurray for Wall Street investors.

U.S. financial markets will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 6, marking a three-day weekend in the United States, after what has been a rather spectacular run for the stock market. The rally came amid concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and unease over the timing of a possible rollback of the easy money policies implemented by the Federal Reserve at the start of the pandemic last year.

On Monday, the American stock exchanges, including the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE,

+ 0.33%

– owned by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ,

+ 0.31% ,

will be closed, so do not look for any actions in individual stocks or indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.21% ,

S&P 500 SPX,

-0.03%

or the Nasdaq Composite COMP indices,

+ 0.21% .

The S&P 500 has already hit 54 record closing highs in 2021 and was looking for its 55th on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite was on track to record its 35th all-time high of the year. The Dow Jones was within a percentage point of its August 16 high Friday mid-afternoon.

Sifma, the securities industry’s trade group for fixed income securities, also recommended closing the bond market on Labor Day, including trading in the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.325% ,

which was down about 1.33% after the US jobs report in August was weaker than expected.

However, the Department of Labor’s employment report, which showed 235,000 jobs were created in August, well below expectations for over 700,000, did not dampen the expectations of sovereign debt investors for a short-term announcement of a $ 120 billion reduction in monthly Fed purchases. in treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities.

Trading of most commodity futures, including Nymex CL.1 crude oil,

-1.27%

and Comex or GC00,

+1.02% ,

on the US stock exchanges will also be halted on Monday.

Do vacations mean anything to the average investor other than free time in the United States and barbecues?

Probably not.

But the period from Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September in recent years has proven to be a bullish period for investors, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones, for example, is up about 2% over this period and is posting an average gain of 1.3%, producing a record winning 65% of the time. The Dow Jones is currently enjoying a winning streak over the last six Memorial Day / Labor Day periods, which is the longest winning streak since 1989. Last year, markets gained nearly 15% over the past year. this period.

The S&P 500 is on a similar winning streak and is up almost 8% so far this Memorial Day-Labor Day period. It has increased by over 70% during this period in recent years and is averaging a gain of 1.7%. The general market index increased by 16% during this period in 2020.

But if there is a real trend in Labor Day trading, maybe it is this one that MarketWatchs Steve Goldstein reports, citing Raymond strategist James Tavis McCourt, who says that over the two In recent years, there was great value and cyclical bias in stock markets after the holidays, and in 2018, the markets all but collapsed after the summer ended.

It is impossible to know if the stock market recovery will stop the same way this time around, but Wall Street increasingly feels that valuations are too high and that stock indexes should fall by at least 5%. or more from current highs.