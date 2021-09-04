TradeUP Acquisition Corp. announces the separate trading of its ordinary shares and warrants, effective September 7, 2021





NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: UPTDU) (the “TradeUP Acquisition” or the “Company”) today announced that effective September 7, 2021, the unitholders (the “Units”) sold under the Initial Public Offering savings (“IPO”) of the Company and the over-allotment of 4,430,000 units may elect to trade separately the ordinary shares and the warrants included in the units. All non-segregated Units will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “UPTDU”. The underlying common shares and separate warrants will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols “UPTD” and “UPTDW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should direct their brokers to contact the Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, in order to separate the unitholders’ units into common shares and warrants. Logo (PRNewsfoto / TradeUP Acquisition Corp.) The Units were initially offered by the Company under a bought deal placement. US Tiger Securities, Inc. acted as lead portfolio manager in the offering. EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC and RF Lafferty & Co., Inc. acted as joint book managers. RF Lafferty & Co., Inc. also acted as a qualified independent underwriter. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and came into effect on July 14, 2021. The offer has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022; email: [email protected] Copies of the registration statement can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The story continues About TradeUP Acquisition Corp. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated blank check company Delaware company formed for the purpose of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. The Company’s efforts to identify a potential target company will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus the search for a target company in the technology sector. Forward-looking statements This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of fact Historical statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement, as as amended from time to time. , and the prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based on. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradeup-acquisition-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-common-stock-and-warrants-commencing-september-7-2021-301369171. html SOURCE TradeUP Acquisition Corp.

