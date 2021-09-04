Space company Redwire begins trading on NYSE after PSPC deal closes

The new ISS Deployment Solar Array (iROSA) is deployed and covers part of the main solar array of the International Space Station

Space infrastructure conglomerate Redwire began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, joining a flurry of space companies closing SPAC mergers and going public.

“We are really trying to get the message across above the larger PSPC noise that we are a positive income, positive cash flow, very financially conservative and fast growing company,” the CNBC told CNBC. Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito.

Redwire, formed last year by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, merged with special purpose acquisition firm Genesis Park, and now trades under the symbol RDW.

Redwire shares jumped 16.6% to close its first day of trading at $ 12.24.

Redwire is the sixth space company to complete a SPAC deal and go public this year after AST & Science, Astra, Spire Global, Momentus and Rocket Lab. Several other space companies are expected to go public by the end of the year, with deals pending with BlackSky, Satellogic and Planet.

Cannito pointed out that the merger with a PSPC “was just a convenient mechanism to go public” for Redwire, with the benefit of adding up to $ 170 million in cash through the deal. The merger valued Redwire at $ 675 million in equity.

Redwire, which has spent much of the past 12 months acquiring and integrating seven space companies into one, plans to use the money to pursue “creative mergers and acquisitions” as well as to make “some internal investments” underway. road, Cannito said.

“We have a really exciting pipeline of opportunities that we’re looking at right now,” Cannito said.

He also pointed out that Redwire is “ideally positioned from an investment point of view,” since it is a pure space action that generates over $ 100 million in revenue per year and has a strong cash flow. positive. Cannito referred to the ARKX Space ETF, created by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, as debuting without a lot of “options that could fit in”.

“We are giving investors the opportunity… to invest in the future of the space with the company that has a conservative financial position and therefore stay in place to be there for the long term,” Cannito said.