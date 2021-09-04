Business
Space company Redwire begins trading on NYSE after PSPC deal closes
The new ISS Deployment Solar Array (iROSA) is deployed and covers part of the main solar array of the International Space Station
NASA Johnson Space Center
Space infrastructure conglomerate Redwire began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, joining a flurry of space companies closing SPAC mergers and going public.
“We are really trying to get the message across above the larger PSPC noise that we are a positive income, positive cash flow, very financially conservative and fast growing company,” the CNBC told CNBC. Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito.
Redwire, formed last year by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, merged with special purpose acquisition firm Genesis Park, and now trades under the symbol RDW.
Redwire shares jumped 16.6% to close its first day of trading at $ 12.24.
Redwire is the sixth space company to complete a SPAC deal and go public this year after AST & Science, Astra, Spire Global, Momentus and Rocket Lab. Several other space companies are expected to go public by the end of the year, with deals pending with BlackSky, Satellogic and Planet.
Cannito pointed out that the merger with a PSPC “was just a convenient mechanism to go public” for Redwire, with the benefit of adding up to $ 170 million in cash through the deal. The merger valued Redwire at $ 675 million in equity.
Redwire, which has spent much of the past 12 months acquiring and integrating seven space companies into one, plans to use the money to pursue “creative mergers and acquisitions” as well as to make “some internal investments” underway. road, Cannito said.
“We have a really exciting pipeline of opportunities that we’re looking at right now,” Cannito said.
He also pointed out that Redwire is “ideally positioned from an investment point of view,” since it is a pure space action that generates over $ 100 million in revenue per year and has a strong cash flow. positive. Cannito referred to the ARKX Space ETF, created by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, as debuting without a lot of “options that could fit in”.
“We are giving investors the opportunity… to invest in the future of the space with the company that has a conservative financial position and therefore stay in place to be there for the long term,” Cannito said.
Industry-wide partnerships and agreements
Redwire COO Andrew Rush shows former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine a model of the Made In Space subsidiary.
Red thread space
Redwire’s vision is to provide “people living and working in space” with the tools and manufacturing necessary to grow the economy in orbit and beyond, Cannito said.
Redwire has five strategic focus areas: Space Commercialization, Digitally Designed Spacecraft, In-Orbit Services and Manufacturing, Advanced Sensors and Components, and Space Domain Knowledge.
The company has taken several steps since announcing its intention to merge and go public.
The company’s iROSA solar panels were delivered by SpaceX to the International Space Station. In addition, Redwire sent a new 3D printer into space to demonstrate manufacturing with lunar surface material, won a contract with Virgin Orbit to provide digital engineering solutions, signed an agreement with Sierra Space for space services and announced Firefly Aerospace as a lunar lander. mission partner.
Overall, Redwire provides hardware and services for space infrastructure, which it says currently represents a $ 15 billion market.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/03/space-company-redwire-begins-trading-nyse-after-closing-spac-deal.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]