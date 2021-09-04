Offerpad enters New York Stock Exchange with a valuation of $ 2.7 billion





The iBuyer went public a day after its merger with acquisition company Supernova Partners led by Spencer Rascoff. The company will now be known as “Offerpad Solutions”.

IBuyer Offerpad quietly went public on Thursday after merging with the special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC) led by Spencer Rascoff, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. the day before. The move puts Offerpad in a new league and pits Rascoff firmly against Zillow and their iBuyer, the company he was CEO of for nearly 15 years. The consolidated company is now known as Offerpad Solutions and operates under the ticker symbol OPAD. The company was trading at just under $ 9 a share on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, valuing it at around $ 2.7 billion, according to market experts who calculated the estimate based on 300 million common stock and a company deficit. of his original goal of $ 10 per share. There are just over 300 million OPAD shares outstanding, said Ramey Lane, a partner at Vinson & Elkins who reviewed the company’s proxy statement before the merger was finalized. Housing wire. At $ 10 per share, that gives you a valuation of around $ 3 billion. From Friday in the middle of the morning, this price per share had dropped slightly to around $ 8.50. When Rascoff announced that his SPAC would go public in March 2021, he predicted the company’s post-trade equity value to be $ 3 billion. At that time, he also said the deal would give Offerpad up to $ 650 million in gross cash proceeds. However, a merger announcement published Wednesday said that Offerpad Solutions made around $ 284 million from the merger deal, which it plans to use to accelerate market expansion, invest in technology and product development, pay fees transaction and other general purposes, including debt repayment. We make home buying and selling from chaotic to controlled, costly to efficient, and past straight to future. We’re just getting started, said Brian Bair, founder and CEO of Offerpad, in an emailed statement to Inman. We are excited about the huge opportunity that lies ahead as more buyers and sellers opt for our first digital experience. In mid-August, iBuyer posted its first profitable quarter, with revenue of $ 376.8 million and net income of $ 9.2 million. Email Lillian Dickerson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inman.com/2021/09/03/offerpad-enters-the-ny-stock-exchange-with-a-2-7b-valuation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos