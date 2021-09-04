Business
China to create stock exchange in Beijing | Business
President Xi Jinping The Beijing-based stock exchange announced Thursday at an international trade fair, saying it wanted to create a place for “service-oriented” and “innovative” companies. He did not specify when the exchange would be established.
China already has two stock exchanges on the mainland, but they are located in Shanghai and Shenzhen, far from Beijing. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, which was established in 1990, mainly hosts large-cap companies, including state-owned enterprises, banks, and energy companies. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has a greater proportion of technology companies and small and medium-sized enterprises.
There is also the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but it is subject to its own legal and regulatory systems and is not subject to Beijing’s capital controls.
The move comes as the Chinese government’s regulatory crackdown on large private companies intensifies. Beijing has been working for almost a year to harness its power and influence.
And it’s being announced as Chinese companies face regulatory hurdles as they try to fundraising in the United States. The pressure comes from the Chinese authorities who increasingly annoyed by tech companies going public overseas due to concerns about whether they could give foreign governments access to sensitive user data. Meanwhile, US regulators have stepped up their scrutiny over Chinese IPOs and demanded more stringent disclosures about potential risks.
It is also the second time that Xi has personally announced a stock market initiative. In 2018, as the American-Chinese trade war enraged, he unveiled technology-focused advice for startups on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The creation of the Star Market was aimed at channeling investment into Chinese high-tech companies and helping the country gain an edge in competing with the West on technology. Since then, more than 300 tech companies have joined the board, with a total market capitalization of over 4.7 trillion yuan ($ 728 billion).
The government also implemented an over-the-counter system in Beijing in 2013 for trading in shares of unlisted companies in Shanghai or Shenzhen. It is called National Equities Exchange And Quotations (NEEQ) and is widely known as the “New Third Board” in China. However, the NEEQ has lagged behind the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets in recent years, shrinking in size and liquidity. Xi pledged Thursday to reform the NEEQ system.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country’s main securities regulator, later explained that Beijing’s new stock exchange would be built on top of the NEEQ. Selected NEEQ companies can qualify to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, the regulator added.
The CSRC also said that the Beijing stock exchange will complement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and focus on serving “innovative” small and medium enterprises.
The registration-based IPO system that China piloted in Shanghai two years ago will also be applied to companies seeking to list on the new exchange, he added. This system forces companies to make even more disclosures about their operations. It aims to improve market transparency and reduce an otherwise lengthy regulatory review for IPOs.
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.henryherald.com/news/business/china-will-create-a-stock-exchange-in-beijing/article_8f6e51d5-ce66-51ad-ad98-b0a1ff7b4af4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]