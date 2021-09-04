Business
Didi jumps nearly 10% this week as Chinese government reportedly takes control
Budrul Chukrut | LightRocket | Getty Images
Didi shares posted near double-digit gains this week amid a Bloomberg News Report that Beijing is considering a plan to bring the ailing transport giant under state control by acquiring a stake through government-run companies.
The Beijing State Tourism Group and other city-based companies are reportedly investing in Didi as part of the proposal at an early stage pending government approval, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. . The group could also take a so-called golden share with veto power and a board seat to take control of Didi, according to the report.
Didi, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June, climbed 2.4% on Friday, taking its weekly gain to 9.7%. Still, the stock has lost almost half of its value since its initial public offering amid regulatory pressure.
Didi did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. It’s unclear what impact state control would have on the ADR structure, which is what trades on the NYSE instead of normal common stocks.
Didi is under cybersecurity review after China’s Cyberspace Administration alleged the company illegally collected user data. The ridesharing giant has been forced to stop registering new users and its app has also been removed from Chinese app stores.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported Didi was considering delisting plans and compensating investors for losses suffered since its initial public offering in the United States. Didi then denied the report.
Investors could also buy the decline recently after getting more clarity on Beijing’s measures. Earlier this week, China’s cyberspace regulator established two main conditions for companies wishing to go public, including complying with national laws and regulations and ensuring the security of the national network.
The stock rose 10% last week.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is also stepping up its scrutiny of Chinese companies seeking to be listed on US stock exchanges. The agency said it would demand additional information on the structure of the company and any risks associated with the Chinese government’s future actions.
Click here to read the Bloomberg News story.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/03/didi-heads-for-big-gain-on-week-amid-report-of-chinese-government-taking-it-over.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
