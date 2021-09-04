UPDATE 1-China’s new stock plans fuel fears of a stock market war

(Add information from regulators press conference)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3 (Reuters) – China’s plan to launch a new stock exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, has boosted shares of Chinese brokerage houses but toppled the startup’s board of directors. up of Shenzhen ChiNext and shares of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange amid fears of rising competition.

Although the Chinese securities regulator has said that the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city’s existing new third board and complements the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, some fear that a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable. .

“The Beijing stock exchange is on a par with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. If it thrives, the three will share the market in a tripartite showdown,” wrote Rock Jin, economist and CEO of investment adviser PopEton. .

While this is good news for the economy, it does not bode well for the market in the near term because “after all, it is diverting capital from the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets.”

Xi unveiled plans for the new exchange in a video address at the opening of a conference Thursday evening. The exchange will serve innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is part of a reform of Beijing’s new third council.

Neither Xi nor the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) have indicated whether the Beijing Stock Exchange will attract overseas listed companies. If so, “it would increase competition” in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) listings, Jefferies said in a note.

HKEx shares fell more than 2% on Friday and Shenzhen’s ChiNext fell more than 1%, both underperforming the broader market.

But shares of brokerage houses including Northeast Securities Co, Dongxing Securities Co and Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co surged, with investors betting they will benefit from more initial public offerings (IPOs).

“It is a step forward in capital market reforms because it improves the multilevel capital market system and direct funding,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The story continues

The bank added that the implementation of an IPO mechanism based on the registration on the Beijing Stock Exchange paves the way for the deployment of the listing system on China’s main boards. At present, only ChiNext in Shenzhen and STAR Market in Shanghai, focused on technology, adopt the American-style IPO system.

FINANCING DIFFICULTY

China is launching the new stock exchange as part of efforts to channel more household savings into the stock market to finance innovation and economic recovery, while reducing the economy’s dependence on bank loans. It also comes as Chinese companies listed in the US face the risk of delisting amid Sino-US tensions.

“Difficulty of financing is the main challenge facing SMEs,” wrote Liu Hui, fund manager at Invesco.

“Supporting SMEs with direct funding helps promote Chinese consumption, as SMEs employ most of the workforce in China. “

The CSRC said on Friday that the new stock exchange will be based on the current “selected level” of Beijing’s new third board, which means that all 66 companies listed in that level will be transferred to the Beijing stock exchange.

The CSRC also announced draft rules for the sale, trading and delisting of shares on the new site. Companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange are “smaller and newer” than those listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and qualifying companies can also migrate to the other two exchanges seamlessly, Zhou Guihua, chief executive officer, said on Friday. CSRC, during a press conference.

In addition, only qualified investors can trade on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which sets the bar higher depending on the higher risks associated with investing in SMEs, he said.

Zhou also pledged to crack down on insider trading, stock manipulation and false disclosures, to promote rational and long-term investment in the new board.

The new third council, which was set up in 2013, currently houses a total of 7,299 SMEs, mainly in the “grassroots level” and “innovation level”.

The board once attracted more than 10,000 listed companies in 2013-2016, but the market has suffered from low liquidity since the dramatic boom and bust of the Chinese market in 2015.

Economist Jin said that this is a big question mark as to whether the new exchange will thrive, as “Beijing city does not have the right culture for an exchange.” (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Stephen Coates and David Evans)