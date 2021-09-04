US companies attack Texas law changes, including abortion ban





The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. AUSTIN, Texas / NEW YORK, Sept. 3 (Reuters) – U.S. companies including Lyft Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and Silicon Laboratories Inc on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with Texas’ new abortion laws, handguns and voting restrictions, a further sign of increased efforts by some companies to signal their commitment to social responsibility. Lyft (LYFT.O) and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) have said they will cover all legal fees for ride-hailing company drivers sued under a law that almost completely bans abortion. Lyft will also donate $ 1 million to women’s health care provider Planned Parenthood, CEO Logan Green said on Twitter. “This is an attack on women’s access to health care and their right to choose,” Green said of the new Texas law. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted in response to Green’s announcement that his company would cover drivers’ legal fees in the same way, thanking Green for taking the initiative. The ban, which went into effect Wednesday, leaves the application to individual citizens, allowing them to prosecute anyone who provides or “assists or encourages” an abortion after six weeks. This potentially includes drivers who unwittingly take women to clinics for abortion procedures. On Wednesday, the CEO of Match Group (MTCH.O), owner of Tinder, and rival dating platform Bumble Inc (BMBL.O) said they were setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seek out-of-state abortion care. Meanwhile, web hosting service GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) on Friday shut down an anti-abortion website in Texas that allowed people to report suspected abortions. The reaction to the law change in Texas comes at a time when many companies are looking to polish their corporate governance and environmental credentials with consumers. Businesses also responded to the Texas legislature this week by passing the final version of a bill that bans drive-thru 24-hour voting locations and gives more power to poll observers, widely seen as restricting access to voting. “We were hoping for a different outcome for this legislation, and we are disappointed with this outcome,” an American Airlines (AAL.O) spokesperson said in an email. A spokesperson for Texas-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N) said, “As a global company with 60,000 team members, HPE encourages our team members to engage in the political process where they live and work and make their voices heard. through advocacy and at the voting booth. “ Meanwhile, a law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a license came into effect Wednesday in Texas. “Looking at the abortion law, or the gun law, or the voting law, it’s a form of self-defense justice, where you allow individuals to uphold the law,” he said. said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Austin-based Silicon Laboratories (SLAB). .O). “It’s been a tough week in Texas and a harbinger of what’s to come across the country.” Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and Rosalba O’Brien

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/lyft-will-pay-legal-fees-drivers-sued-under-texas-abortion-ban-ceo-2021-09-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos